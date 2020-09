ADVISORY MEXICO-VIOLENCE/STUDENTS

Demonstrations mark 6th anniversary of 43 missing students

Start: 26 Sep 2020 21:26 GMT

End: 26 Sep 2020 21:51 GMT

MEXICO CITY - Demonstrations are expected as students and teachers mark the 6th anniversary since the missing case of 43 students in Mexico.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Mexico

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com