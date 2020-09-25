Jueves 24 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Por REUTERSSEP 25
24 de Septiembre de 2020

Trump campaigns in Florida

Start: 24 Sep 2020 23:03 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2020 00:31 GMT

JACKSONVILLE, FL - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts "Great American Comeback Event" in Jacksonville, Fla.

SCHEDULE:

2300GMT - Event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Coronavirus en Sinaloa: 11 de 18 municipios están en semáforo verde

Coronavirus en Sinaloa: 11 de 18 municipios están en semáforo verde

De acuerdo a su Secretario de Salud, solamente Culiacán se encuentra en semáforo rojo
De acuerdo a su Secretario de Salud, solamente Culiacán se encuentra en semáforo rojo

Coronavirus en Sinaloa: 11 de 18 municipios están en semáforo verde

Coronavirus en Sinaloa: 11 de 18 municipios están en semáforo verde

De acuerdo a su Secretario de Salud, solamente Culiacán se encuentra en semáforo rojo
De acuerdo a su Secretario de Salud, solamente Culiacán se encuentra en semáforo rojo

“La voy a plantar en mi jardín”: secretaria de Gobernación defendió el uso lúdico de la marihuana en México

“La voy a plantar en mi jardín”: secretaria de Gobernación defendió el uso lúdico de la marihuana en México

Olga Sánchez Cordero resaltó las propiedades de la planta y los beneficios que podría traer al país
Olga Sánchez Cordero resaltó las propiedades de la planta y los beneficios que podría traer al país

“La voy a plantar en mi jardín”: secretaria de Gobernación defendió el uso lúdico de la marihuana en México

“La voy a plantar en mi jardín”: secretaria de Gobernación defendió el uso lúdico de la marihuana en México

Olga Sánchez Cordero resaltó las propiedades de la planta y los beneficios que podría traer al país
Olga Sánchez Cordero resaltó las propiedades de la planta y los beneficios que podría traer al país

Preocupación en Boca: Gonzalo Maroni se lesionó y fue reemplazado en el primer tiempo ante el DIM por la Copa Libertadores

Preocupación en Boca: Gonzalo Maroni se lesionó y fue reemplazado en el primer tiempo ante el DIM por la Copa Libertadores

Corría el minuto 33 cuando el mediocampista picó en profundidad y sintió una molestia en su muslo izquierdo. Automáticamente pidió el cambio
Corría el minuto 33 cuando el mediocampista picó en profundidad y sintió una molestia en su muslo izquierdo. Automáticamente pidió el cambio

Preocupación en Boca: Gonzalo Maroni se lesionó y fue reemplazado en el primer tiempo ante el DIM por la Copa Libertadores

Preocupación en Boca: Gonzalo Maroni se lesionó y fue reemplazado en el primer tiempo ante el DIM por la Copa Libertadores

Corría el minuto 33 cuando el mediocampista picó en profundidad y sintió una molestia en su muslo izquierdo. Automáticamente pidió el cambio
Corría el minuto 33 cuando el mediocampista picó en profundidad y sintió una molestia en su muslo izquierdo. Automáticamente pidió el cambio

Qué violaciones a derechos humanos provocaría la consulta contra ex presidentes de AMLO, según la SCJN

Qué violaciones a derechos humanos provocaría la consulta contra ex presidentes de AMLO, según la SCJN

El proyecto del ministro Luis María Aguilar Morales señaló “un concierto de inconstitucionales” en la propuesta de preguntar a la ciudadanía si se investiga y enjuicia a los últimos cinco ex presidentes
El proyecto del ministro Luis María Aguilar Morales señaló “un concierto de inconstitucionales” en la propuesta de preguntar a la ciudadanía si se investiga y enjuicia a los últimos cinco ex presidentes

Qué violaciones a derechos humanos provocaría la consulta contra ex presidentes de AMLO, según la SCJN

Qué violaciones a derechos humanos provocaría la consulta contra ex presidentes de AMLO, según la SCJN

El proyecto del ministro Luis María Aguilar Morales señaló “un concierto de inconstitucionales” en la propuesta de preguntar a la ciudadanía si se investiga y enjuicia a los últimos cinco ex presidentes
El proyecto del ministro Luis María Aguilar Morales señaló “un concierto de inconstitucionales” en la propuesta de preguntar a la ciudadanía si se investiga y enjuicia a los últimos cinco ex presidentes

“Qué están haciendo con ese programa?”: Pati Chapoy tundió a Hechos AM

“Qué están haciendo con ese programa?”: Pati Chapoy tundió a Hechos AM

La conductora criticó al programa matutino, los tachó de “aburridos” y criticó a la nueva producción
La conductora criticó al programa matutino, los tachó de “aburridos” y criticó a la nueva producción

“Qué están haciendo con ese programa?”: Pati Chapoy tundió a Hechos AM

“Qué están haciendo con ese programa?”: Pati Chapoy tundió a Hechos AM

La conductora criticó al programa matutino, los tachó de “aburridos” y criticó a la nueva producción
La conductora criticó al programa matutino, los tachó de “aburridos” y criticó a la nueva producción

“Soy un milagro de Dios”: el aterrador relato de la mujer que traicionó al Chapo Guzmán

“Soy un milagro de Dios”: el aterrador relato de la mujer que traicionó al Chapo Guzmán

La mujer narró ante un jurado estadounidense el infierno que pasó por un largo tiempo al pensar que el narcotraficante la fuera a asesinar por colaborar con el FBI
La mujer narró ante un jurado estadounidense el infierno que pasó por un largo tiempo al pensar que el narcotraficante la fuera a asesinar por colaborar con el FBI

“Soy un milagro de Dios”: el aterrador relato de la mujer que traicionó al Chapo Guzmán

“Soy un milagro de Dios”: el aterrador relato de la mujer que traicionó al Chapo Guzmán

La mujer narró ante un jurado estadounidense el infierno que pasó por un largo tiempo al pensar que el narcotraficante la fuera a asesinar por colaborar con el FBI
La mujer narró ante un jurado estadounidense el infierno que pasó por un largo tiempo al pensar que el narcotraficante la fuera a asesinar por colaborar con el FBI

Cuáles son las nuevas pistas sobre el jet robado en México que viajó a Venezuela y cayó en Guatemala con droga

Cuáles son las nuevas pistas sobre el jet robado en México que viajó a Venezuela y cayó en Guatemala con droga

Se trata de una aeronave marca British Aerospace modelo BAE125-800 A, matrícula XB-PYZ: despegó el 22 de septiembre “sin autorización, sin realizar comunicación, y sin presentar plan de vuelo”
Se trata de una aeronave marca British Aerospace modelo BAE125-800 A, matrícula XB-PYZ: despegó el 22 de septiembre “sin autorización, sin realizar comunicación, y sin presentar plan de vuelo”

Cuáles son las nuevas pistas sobre el jet robado en México que viajó a Venezuela y cayó en Guatemala con droga

Cuáles son las nuevas pistas sobre el jet robado en México que viajó a Venezuela y cayó en Guatemala con droga

Se trata de una aeronave marca British Aerospace modelo BAE125-800 A, matrícula XB-PYZ: despegó el 22 de septiembre “sin autorización, sin realizar comunicación, y sin presentar plan de vuelo”
Se trata de una aeronave marca British Aerospace modelo BAE125-800 A, matrícula XB-PYZ: despegó el 22 de septiembre “sin autorización, sin realizar comunicación, y sin presentar plan de vuelo”

Coronavirus en México: más de 75,000 muertos y 715,457 contagios

Coronavirus en México: más de 75,000 muertos y 715,457 contagios

La distribución por sexo en las defunciones confirmadas muestra un predomino del 64% en hombres
La distribución por sexo en las defunciones confirmadas muestra un predomino del 64% en hombres

Coronavirus en México: más de 75,000 muertos y 715,457 contagios

Coronavirus en México: más de 75,000 muertos y 715,457 contagios

La distribución por sexo en las defunciones confirmadas muestra un predomino del 64% en hombres
La distribución por sexo en las defunciones confirmadas muestra un predomino del 64% en hombres

El inexplicable caso de mutilación de joyas decomisadas por el Indep

El inexplicable caso de mutilación de joyas decomisadas por el Indep

Jaime Cárdenas dijo que algunos objetos fueron tasados nuevamente y pesaban menos que antes. Además reportó la desaparición de joyas preciosas y ornamentos
Jaime Cárdenas dijo que algunos objetos fueron tasados nuevamente y pesaban menos que antes. Además reportó la desaparición de joyas preciosas y ornamentos

El inexplicable caso de mutilación de joyas decomisadas por el Indep

El inexplicable caso de mutilación de joyas decomisadas por el Indep

Jaime Cárdenas dijo que algunos objetos fueron tasados nuevamente y pesaban menos que antes. Además reportó la desaparición de joyas preciosas y ornamentos
Jaime Cárdenas dijo que algunos objetos fueron tasados nuevamente y pesaban menos que antes. Además reportó la desaparición de joyas preciosas y ornamentos

“Me enseñó a ser un ca…”: pupilos de Francisco Bonilla lamentaron la muerte de su entrenador

“Me enseñó a ser un ca…”: pupilos de Francisco Bonilla lamentaron la muerte de su entrenador

La histórica esquina del pugilismo mexicano falleció de un infarto, noticia que conmocionó al mundo de los encordados
La histórica esquina del pugilismo mexicano falleció de un infarto, noticia que conmocionó al mundo de los encordados

“Me enseñó a ser un ca…”: pupilos de Francisco Bonilla lamentaron la muerte de su entrenador

“Me enseñó a ser un ca…”: pupilos de Francisco Bonilla lamentaron la muerte de su entrenador

La histórica esquina del pugilismo mexicano falleció de un infarto, noticia que conmocionó al mundo de los encordados
La histórica esquina del pugilismo mexicano falleció de un infarto, noticia que conmocionó al mundo de los encordados

La incómoda entrevista a los gritos a Raúl Cascini en la previa del partido entre Boca y el DIM: su reacción cuando le preguntaron si estaba más gordo

La incómoda entrevista a los gritos a Raúl Cascini en la previa del partido entre Boca y el DIM: su reacción cuando le preguntaron si estaba más gordo

El ex futbolista integra el Consejo de Fútbol xeneize y viajó con la delegación para el encuentro por la Copa Libertadores
El ex futbolista integra el Consejo de Fútbol xeneize y viajó con la delegación para el encuentro por la Copa Libertadores

La incómoda entrevista a los gritos a Raúl Cascini en la previa del partido entre Boca y el DIM: su reacción cuando le preguntaron si estaba más gordo

La incómoda entrevista a los gritos a Raúl Cascini en la previa del partido entre Boca y el DIM: su reacción cuando le preguntaron si estaba más gordo

El ex futbolista integra el Consejo de Fútbol xeneize y viajó con la delegación para el encuentro por la Copa Libertadores
El ex futbolista integra el Consejo de Fútbol xeneize y viajó con la delegación para el encuentro por la Copa Libertadores

Sismo magnitud 4.9 se registró en Baja California Sur

Sismo magnitud 4.9 se registró en Baja California Sur

El epicentro del movimiento telúrico se localizó a 97 kilómetros al norte de Loreto, reportó el Servicio Sismológico Nacional
El epicentro del movimiento telúrico se localizó a 97 kilómetros al norte de Loreto, reportó el Servicio Sismológico Nacional

Sismo magnitud 4.9 se registró en Baja California Sur

Sismo magnitud 4.9 se registró en Baja California Sur

El epicentro del movimiento telúrico se localizó a 97 kilómetros al norte de Loreto, reportó el Servicio Sismológico Nacional
El epicentro del movimiento telúrico se localizó a 97 kilómetros al norte de Loreto, reportó el Servicio Sismológico Nacional
MAS NOTICIAS