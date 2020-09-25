ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

Trump, Biden participate in their final debate
Start: 23 Oct 2020 00:45 GMT
End: 23 Oct 2020 02:30 GMT
NASHVILLE, TN - U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in the third and final presidential debate. The debate at Belmont University in Nashville will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.
SCHEDULE:
0100GMT - Debate starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Se trata de Ring Always Home Cam, que se desplaza por la vivienda siguiendo caminos preseleccionados por el usuario. Además, la compañía de Jeff Bezos dio a conocer un nuevo ecosistema de seguridad para el vehículo y un servicio de streaming para videojuegos llamado Luna
MAS NOTICIAS