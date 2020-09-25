Viernes 25 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-COURT/GINSBURG

Por REUTERSSEP 25
25 de Septiembre de 2020

Ginsburg lies in state at the U.S. Capital

Start: 25 Sep 2020 16:08 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2020 17:34 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, lies in state at U.S. Capitol.

++SCHEDULE:

1330GMT Hearse and family arrive (East Front)

1345GMT Casket, family step onto the East Front Plaza

1355GMT Pelosi, McConnell and Congressional leaders lead escorted into Statuary Hall

1400GMT Ceremony begins

1430GMT Cameras dark while room reset for other members of Congress to pay respects

1440GMT Cameras back up other members of Congress pay respects

1645GMT Casket is carried down the East Front Steps

1700GMT Casket departs the Capitol grounds

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

En plena crisis por el agua, López Obrador admitió que las conversaciones con Javier Corral están rotas

El subsecretario de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana del gobierno federal, Ricardo Mejía, desmintió que las fuerzas federales hayan abandonado el estado, por lo que consideró, Javier Corral debería ofrecer una disculpa a la Guardia Nacional
“No sabía”: López Obrador investigará contagios en Pemex, la empresa con más muertes por COVID-19 en el mundo

El presidente dijo que la situación está controlada y descartó que los contagios en la petrolera sean por negligencia
“Odiaba a su padre”: el lado más oscuro de Felipe Calderón

Olga Wornat, autora de ’Felipe, el oscuro’, revela los detalles familiares que investigó sobre el expresidente mexicano Felipe Calderón
“Lo de Benito Mussolini fue terrible”: Héctor Suárez Gomís se burló de la presentación de AMLO ante la ONU

El actor volvió a criticar diversas medidas adoptadas por la 4T
“Desquiciaron a Andrés Manuel”: el duro editorial sobre la corrupción al interior del gobierno de AMLO

Tras la renuncia de Jaime Cárdenas al Indep, el periodista Raymundo Riva Palacio criticó conductas ilegales que han hecho servidores públicos cercanos al presidente
La inaudita historia de Yazmín Bolaños, la oficinista que vivía de ayudas sociales y ahora gana contratos millonarios con la presidencia de AMLO

La periodista Peniley Ramírez asegura que esta mujer firmó un contrato de adjudicación directa por 3.4 millones de pesos con el gobierno de AMLO
“Tenemos fe”: qué esperan los padres de los 43 de Ayotzinapa del anuncio de López Obrador este sábado

Padres y madres de los 43 normalistas desaparecidos de Ayotzinapa esperan saber de nuevos hallazgos sobre el paradero de sus hijos en el anunció de Andrés Manuel López Obrador de este sábado 26 de septiembre.
La CDMX permanecerá en semáforo naranja la próxima semana: cancelan apertura de oficinas el 1 de octubre

Claudia Sheinbaum anunció que no habrá reapertura de nuevas actividades
El asalto del Cártel de Sinaloa a Zacatecas: enfrentamientos con policías sacuden al estado

Este jueves se dio a conocer el rescate de tres policías del municipio de Jérez, secuestrados por un comando armado
“México está reteniendo agua”: la carta completa que el gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, envió al secretario de Estado de EEUU, Mike Pompeo

El conflicto por el agua en Chihuahua ha causado complejidades en la relación bilateral
Chile reportó 2.222 casos nuevos de coronavirus, la mayor cifra desde julio

El aumento se explica en parte por el elevado número de exámenes PCR realizados en las últimas horas, que alcanzó los 37.653 y que es casi el doble de los efectuados en los últimos días por la celebración de las Fiestas Patrias
La actividad económica creció 5.7% en julio, pero cayó 9.8% a tasa anual

El IDIC prevé una caída del 11% de la actividad industrial para este 2020
