ADVISORY USA-COURT/GINSBURG --UPDATED WITH SCHEDULE

Ginsburg lies in state at the U.S. Capital
Start: 25 Sep 2020 13:49 GMT
End: 25 Sep 2020 14:49 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, lies in state at U.S. Capitol.
++SCHEDULE:
1330GMT Hearse and family arrive (East Front)
1345GMT Casket, family step onto the East Front Plaza
1355GMT Pelosi, McConnell and Congressional leaders lead escorted into Statuary Hall
1400GMT Ceremony begins
1430GMT Cameras dark while room reset for other members of Congress to pay respects
1440GMT Cameras back up other members of Congress pay respects
1645GMT Casket is carried down the East Front Steps
1700GMT Casket departs the Capitol grounds
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com