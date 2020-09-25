ADVISORY USA-COURT/GINSBURG --UPDATED WITH SCHEDULE

Ginsburg lies in state at the U.S. Capital

Start: 25 Sep 2020 13:49 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2020 14:49 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, lies in state at U.S. Capitol.

++SCHEDULE:

1330GMT Hearse and family arrive (East Front)

1345GMT Casket, family step onto the East Front Plaza

1355GMT Pelosi, McConnell and Congressional leaders lead escorted into Statuary Hall

1400GMT Ceremony begins

1430GMT Cameras dark while room reset for other members of Congress to pay respects

1440GMT Cameras back up other members of Congress pay respects

1645GMT Casket is carried down the East Front Steps

1700GMT Casket departs the Capitol grounds

