Viernes 25 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-COURT/GINSBURG --UPDATED WITH SCHEDULE--

Por REUTERSSEP 25
25 de Septiembre de 2020

Ginsburg lies in state at the U.S. Capital

Start: 25 Sep 2020 13:49 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2020 14:49 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, lies in state at U.S. Capitol.

++SCHEDULE:

1330GMT Hearse and family arrive (East Front)

1345GMT Casket, family step onto the East Front Plaza

1355GMT Pelosi, McConnell and Congressional leaders lead escorted into Statuary Hall

1400GMT Ceremony begins

1430GMT Cameras dark while room reset for other members of Congress to pay respects

1440GMT Cameras back up other members of Congress pay respects

1645GMT Casket is carried down the East Front Steps

1700GMT Casket departs the Capitol grounds

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Galilea Montijo reveló la verdad detrás de su abdomen de acero a los 47 años

La conductora de “Hoy” reveló que no hace dieta, pero sí es muy disciplinada con sus actividades físicas
Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 25 de septiembre para alumnos de primaria

Estos son los temas, preguntas y actividades del programa de primaria para el día de hoy
Fue secuestrada, violada y asesinada tras un baile de San Valentín: 46 años después se supo quién fue el femicida

Carla Walker tenía 17 años cuando desapareció luego de una fiesta a la que arribó con su novio. Era febrero de 1973 y el crimen conmovió a la opinión pública de Forth Worth, Texas
SEP: los padres podrán decidir si sus hijos acuden a la escuela de forma presencial en semáforo verde

Esteban Moctezuma, titular de la SEP señaló que en la reapertura se deberá implementar un protocolo sanitario basado en nueve ejes principales
China anunció que fabricará 610 millones de vacunas contra el coronavirus antes de finalizar 2020

Lo afirmó el director del Centro de Desarrollo de Ciencia y Tecnología de la Comisión Nacional de Salud, Zheng Zhongwei. Aseguró que 11 vacunas de cinco plataformas con participación del país están en la última fase de pruebas y no tuvieron efectos adversos
Políticos, acaparadores y narcos: destapan red de contubernios detrás de conflicto por agua en Chihuahua

El Jefe del Ejecutivo reiteró que el tema es meramente político
Jair Bolsonaro fue hospitalizado para someterlo a una cirugía por un cálculo en la vejiga

Esta será la quinta intervención quirúrgica del mandatario brasileño, de 65 años, en los últimos dos años. Las otras cuatro estuvieron relacionadas con la puñalada en el abdomen que le fue asestada durante un mitin electoral en septiembre de 2018
Mapa del coronavirus en México 25 de septiembre: estos son los 5 estados con más muertos

La Ciudad de México, el Estado de México, Veracruz, Puebla y Baja California encabezan las entidades con mayor número de defunciones, en conjunto representan 43.2% de todas las del país
Marcelo Ebrard informó que no han encontrado evidencia de esterilización forzada de migrantes mexicanas en EEUU

Organizaciones de derechos humanos denunciaron inicialmente la supuesta práctica de histerectomías “no autorizadas” en un centro de detención de migrantes en Georgia
Alfaro está amenazado por el CJNG: las revelaciones del “Vaca”, operador del “Mencho”

El gobernador de Jalisco ha resultado incómodo para el cártel más violento del país
Infonavit: cómo obtener el crédito de más de 500,000 pesos para construir tu propia casa

Los trabajadores podrán realizar el trámite en al menos siete entidades del país
La jugada de Jamal Murray ante LeBron James que fascinó a Manu Ginóbili y comparan con una genialidad de Michael Jordan

El base canadiense dejó en ridículo a King James. Sin embargo, Los Angeles Lakers vencieron por 114 a 108 a los Denver Nuggets y quedaron a una victoria de acceder a las finales
