ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX

NASA & SpaceX launch 1st operational commercial crew mission

Start: 23 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 23 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - NASA and SpaceX launch the first operational commercial crew mission from Florida, with Crew Dragon carrying a crew of three US astronauts and one Japanese astronaut to the ISS.

SCHEDULE:

TBD

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com