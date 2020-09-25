ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX

NASA & SpaceX launch 1st operational commercial crew mission
Start: 23 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 23 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - NASA and SpaceX launch the first operational commercial crew mission from Florida, with Crew Dragon carrying a crew of three US astronauts and one Japanese astronaut to the ISS.
