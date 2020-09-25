Viernes 25 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/

Por REUTERSSEP 25
24 de Septiembre de 2020

IOC, Tokyo 2020 officials hold joint news conference

Start: 25 Sep 2020 09:18 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials and Tokyo 2020 organisers hold a joint news conference following an IOC coordination commission meeting to discuss coronavirus counter-measures for the Tokyo Games. The news conference will be followed by a briefing by a Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee official.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT - Event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - JAPANESE SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Omar García Harfuch: así resistió el ataque del CJNG desde el interior de la camioneta en que viajaba

El secretario de Seguridad de la CDMX contó que intentó responder al fuego enemigo, pero sus balas quedaron incrustadas en el parabrisas
El secretario de Seguridad de la CDMX contó que intentó responder al fuego enemigo, pero sus balas quedaron incrustadas en el parabrisas
Ahora la decisión de si Rosario Robles queda en libertad será de una juez de amparo

En varias ocasiones se le ha negado esta medida cautelar por un juez de control
En varias ocasiones se le ha negado esta medida cautelar por un juez de control
Seis subdirectores de la Conagua habrían renunciado luego de la amenaza de “limpia” de Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Son, en su mayoría, allegados a los partidos políticos PRI o el PAN, partidos políticos acusados de diversos fraudes
Son, en su mayoría, allegados a los partidos políticos PRI o el PAN, partidos políticos acusados de diversos fraudes
“Sí lo voy a querer, pero así que tú digas que yo quisiera que fuera moreno, pues no tanto”: Colmex y Racismo Mx lanzan campaña

El Colegio de México recopiló testimonios sobre cómo se vive este problema en México y la organización invitó a figuras públicas a personificarlos
El Colegio de México recopiló testimonios sobre cómo se vive este problema en México y la organización invitó a figuras públicas a personificarlos
Israel registró récord de contagios por COVID a horas de endurecer el confinamiento

En los últimos días y pese al cierre, el país ha contabilizado las cifras más altas de contagios desde el inicio de la pandemia, el Ministerio de Sanidad informó de 7.527 nuevos positivos
En los últimos días y pese al cierre, el país ha contabilizado las cifras más altas de contagios desde el inicio de la pandemia, el Ministerio de Sanidad informó de 7.527 nuevos positivos
Insabi abrió convocatoria para Médicos del Bienestar: estos son los requisitos

El subsecretario Hugo López-Gatell señaló que abril y mayo serían los meses más difíciles de la pandemia, por lo que el país necesita la colaboración del personal de salud
El subsecretario Hugo López-Gatell señaló que abril y mayo serían los meses más difíciles de la pandemia, por lo que el país necesita la colaboración del personal de salud
“Como si fuera la tía de hace muchos años”: Marysol Sosa se lanzó contra Alejandra Ávalos por meterse en temas familiares que no le competen

La hija mayor del recordado intérprete José José presentó el tema “Vamos a darnos tiempo” para honrar la memoria de su padre a casi un año de su aniversario luctuoso
La hija mayor del recordado intérprete José José presentó el tema “Vamos a darnos tiempo” para honrar la memoria de su padre a casi un año de su aniversario luctuoso
Selena Gomez presumió la cicatriz del procedimiento que le salvó la vida

La cantante posó en traje de baño para que se pudiera apreciar la herida que le dejó una complicación con su trasplante de riñón
La cantante posó en traje de baño para que se pudiera apreciar la herida que le dejó una complicación con su trasplante de riñón
Jesús López, el mexicano que defenderá a Guatemala y festejaría un gol contra el Tri

“Yo no te quería”: las confesiones en la cocina de Doña Mary a Biby Gaytán, su nuera

La madre de Eduardo Capetillo ha llamado la atención en el canal de YouTube de la cantante por su franqueza y simpatía
La madre de Eduardo Capetillo ha llamado la atención en el canal de YouTube de la cantante por su franqueza y simpatía
Cinco transferencias por 43 millones: la particular estrategia que implementó Barcelona en el mercado de pases

Con el objetivo de reducir la masa salarial y la posibilidad de sumar otros 36 millones en variables, la entidad azulgrana firmó las salidas de figuras como Luis Suárez, Arturo Vidal o Ivan Rakitic a cambio de un ingreso mínimo
Con el objetivo de reducir la masa salarial y la posibilidad de sumar otros 36 millones en variables, la entidad azulgrana firmó las salidas de figuras como Luis Suárez, Arturo Vidal o Ivan Rakitic a cambio de un ingreso mínimo
Kim Jong-un se disculpó por el asesinato de un surcoreano en aguas de su país

El dictador calificó el incidente de “asunto vergonzoso” y se disculpó “por haber decepcionado al presidente Moon Jae-in”. La víctima desapareció el lunes a bordo de una patrullera que navegaba cerca de la isla Yeonpyeong
El dictador calificó el incidente de “asunto vergonzoso” y se disculpó “por haber decepcionado al presidente Moon Jae-in”. La víctima desapareció el lunes a bordo de una patrullera que navegaba cerca de la isla Yeonpyeong
