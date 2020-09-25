ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/

IOC, Tokyo 2020 officials hold joint news conference

Start: 25 Sep 2020 09:18 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials and Tokyo 2020 organisers hold a joint news conference following an IOC coordination commission meeting to discuss coronavirus counter-measures for the Tokyo Games. The news conference will be followed by a briefing by a Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee official.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT - Event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - JAPANESE SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com