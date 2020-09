ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MADRID

Military supports Madrid police to help contain coronavirus

Start: 28 Sep 2020 05:50 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

MADRID - Live from Madrid as Spain's military provides support to police in Madrid as the region extends restrictions on movement to more areas in the city and region in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com