ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-PROTESTS

Anti-Netanyahu protests under new coronavirus restrictions
Start: 26 Sep 2020 16:50 GMT
End: 26 Sep 2020 17:50 GMT
JERUSALEM - Anti-Netanyahu protests which have been taking place on a weekly basis outside his official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday evenings will now be limited due to tighter restrictions in Israel's nationwide COVID lockdown. A 1-kilometre (0.6-mile)- limit on travel from home will now also apply to attendance at street protests and a limit of 2000 protesters will be allowed to demonstrate outside Netanyahu's residence.
