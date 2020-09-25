Viernes 25 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-PROTESTS

Por REUTERSSEP 25
25 de Septiembre de 2020

Anti-Netanyahu protests under new coronavirus restrictions

Start: 26 Sep 2020 16:50 GMT

End: 26 Sep 2020 17:50 GMT

JERUSALEM - Anti-Netanyahu protests which have been taking place on a weekly basis outside his official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday evenings will now be limited due to tighter restrictions in Israel's nationwide COVID lockdown. A 1-kilometre (0.6-mile)- limit on travel from home will now also apply to attendance at street protests and a limit of 2000 protesters will be allowed to demonstrate outside Netanyahu's residence.

SCHEDULE:

1700GMT - Protest due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El reclamo de un militar retirado a Vladimir Padrino López: “No recibimos pensión, sino una pequeña ayuda que no cubre el 5% de la canasta básica”

Michelle Bachelet denunció que el régimen de Nicolás Maduro asesinó a más de 2.000 personas entre enero y agosto de este año

Un estudio del gobierno de EEUU cuestiona la utilidad de tomar la temperatura en escuelas y espacios públicos para prevenir el COVID-19

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del viernes 25 de septiembre para secundaria

Lionel Messi despidió a Luis Suárez con un duro mensaje contra el presidente del Barcelona

Coronavirus en CDMX: 26 colonias de alto riesgo no han logrado salir de la máxima alerta por COVID-19

Omar García Harfuch: así resistió el ataque del CJNG desde el interior de la camioneta en que viajaba

Ahora la decisión de si Rosario Robles queda en libertad será de una juez de amparo

Seis subdirectores de la Conagua habrían renunciado luego de la amenaza de “limpia” de Andrés Manuel López Obrador

“Sí lo voy a querer, pero así que tú digas que yo quisiera que fuera moreno, pues no tanto”: Colmex y Racismo Mx lanzan campaña

Israel registró récord de contagios por COVID a horas de endurecer el confinamiento

Insabi abrió convocatoria para Médicos del Bienestar: estos son los requisitos

