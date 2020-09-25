ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-PROTESTS

Anti-Netanyahu protests under new coronavirus restrictions

JERUSALEM - Anti-Netanyahu protests which have been taking place on a weekly basis outside his official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday evenings will now be limited due to tighter restrictions in Israel's nationwide COVID lockdown. A 1-kilometre (0.6-mile)- limit on travel from home will now also apply to attendance at street protests and a limit of 2000 protesters will be allowed to demonstrate outside Netanyahu's residence.

