ADVISORY FRANCE-BALTICS/MACRON-NAUSEDA

Macron meets Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius

Start: 28 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

VILNIUS - French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Lithuania on an official visit. Long time in planning, the visit comes as Lithuania is encouraging its Western partners to get more involved in solving the political turmoil in neighbouring Belarus.

TIME TBC - Arrival in Vilnius (LIVE TBC)

1500GMT - Meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (LIVE TBC)

1700GMT - News conference (LIVE TBC)

1800GMT - Dinner with Rukla (LIVE TBC)

