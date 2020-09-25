Viernes 25 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY FRANCE-BALTICS/MACRON-NAUSEDA

Por REUTERSSEP 25
25 de Septiembre de 2020

Macron meets Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius

Start: 28 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 28 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: IT IS STILL TO BE CONFIRMED WHAT WILL BE AVAIALBLE LIVE DURING MACRON'S VISIT - PLEASE MONITOR

==

VILNIUS - French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Lithuania on an official visit. Long time in planning, the visit comes as Lithuania is encouraging its Western partners to get more involved in solving the political turmoil in neighbouring Belarus.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Arrival in Vilnius (LIVE TBC)

1500GMT - Meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (LIVE TBC)

1700GMT - News conference (LIVE TBC)

1800GMT - Dinner with Rukla (LIVE TBC)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Mapa del narco en México: las cinco “zonas calientes” donde se concentra la violencia extrema

Mapa del narco en México: las cinco “zonas calientes” donde se concentra la violencia extrema

Air France suspendió sus operaciones en Venezuela

Air France suspendió sus operaciones en Venezuela

Un concejal en España usó una mascarilla para simular que hablaba inglés mientras otro doblaba la voz

Un concejal en España usó una mascarilla para simular que hablaba inglés mientras otro doblaba la voz

“El show debe de continuar”: 30 casos positivos de COVID-19 en un solo equipo no detienen a la Liga MX

“El show debe de continuar”: 30 casos positivos de COVID-19 en un solo equipo no detienen a la Liga MX

El IHME bajó su proyección de muertes por COVID-19 en México a 125,157 para enero

El IHME bajó su proyección de muertes por COVID-19 en México a 125,157 para enero

Coronavirus en México: por qué se espera un aumento de embarazos adolescentes durante la pandemia

Coronavirus en México: por qué se espera un aumento de embarazos adolescentes durante la pandemia

La ruta del CJNG en la “deep web”: así traficaba drogas una célula del “Mencho” en EEUU

La ruta del CJNG en la “deep web”: así traficaba drogas una célula del “Mencho” en EEUU

Neymar se sumó a la crítica de Messi por la salida de Suárez del Barcelona: “Increíble como hacen las cosas”

Neymar se sumó a la crítica de Messi por la salida de Suárez del Barcelona: “Increíble como hacen las cosas”

El laboratorio AstraZeneca obtuvo inmunidad legal en caso de que sus vacunas contra el coronavirus no funcionen

El laboratorio AstraZeneca obtuvo inmunidad legal en caso de que sus vacunas contra el coronavirus no funcionen

“Esto no lo rompe nada ni nadie”: Antonela Roccuzzo y Sofía Balbi se despidieron tras confirmarse la partida de Suárez del Barcelona

“Esto no lo rompe nada ni nadie”: Antonela Roccuzzo y Sofía Balbi se despidieron tras confirmarse la partida de Suárez del Barcelona

Un ataque con un cuchillo deja dos heridos graves en París cerca de la ex sede de Charlie Hebdo

Un ataque con un cuchillo deja dos heridos graves en París cerca de la ex sede de Charlie Hebdo

Pronósticos no fallaron, escenario catastrófico de muertes sólo abarcaba un periodo de seis meses: Hugo López-Gatell

Pronósticos no fallaron, escenario catastrófico de muertes sólo abarcaba un periodo de seis meses: Hugo López-Gatell

