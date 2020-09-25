Viernes 25 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/YOUTH-SWEDEN

Por REUTERSSEP 25
24 de Septiembre de 2020

Greta Thunberg joins climate strike near Swedish parliament

Start: 25 Sep 2020 06:24 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: EXACT TIME AND LOCATION TO BE CONFIRMED ON THE DAY - PLEASE MONITOR

==

STOCKHOLM - Fridays for Future hold a school climate strike near the Swedish parliament with climate activist Greta Thunberg likely to be present.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sweden

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Amo a los de tu sangre”: Talina Fernández y Ana Bárbara se llenaron de elogios y expresaron cuánto se quieren

Tras el fallecimiento de Mariana Levy, hija de la emblemática presentadora, fue “la reina grupera” quien se hizo cargo de sus hijos menores
Se roban a cocodrilo y se lo llevan en motocicleta en Sinaloa

Las impactantes imágenes han causado enojo entre los usuarios de redes sociales quienes piden a las autoridades que atrapen a los culpables
Sector privado “la única esperanza para crecer”, aseguró Alfonso Romo

El jefe de la Oficina de la Presidencia de la República entonó un discurso reconciliador con los empresarios mexicanos
A solas con Gloria Estefan: su nuevo álbum de samba brasilera, el origen del racismo y su debut en el programa donde habla de la sexualidad de su hija

La cantante cubana radicada en Miami le dio una entrevista exclusiva a Teleshow en la que contó cómo es su nuevo trabajo, pero además se metió en temas profundos como la libertad y la injusticia
Cruz Azul y Tigres superiores a América y Monterrey: qué esperar de los clásicos del fin de semana

En las estadísticas, La Máquina y los Universitarios parecen más fuertes que sus rivales en los derbis del fin de semana, los partidos más atractivos de la jornada
Los manifestantes de Louisville salieron a las calles por segunda noche para protestar por el caso de Breonna Taylor

Los manifestantes tomaron de otras ciudades estadounidenses, como Washington, Nueva York, Atlanta, Denver, Columbus o Filadelfia, este miércoles y, durante las protestas, se vivieron momentos de tensión y se registraron choques entre manifestantes y Policía
Fallecieron cuatro personas en accidente de avión robado en Morelos, entre ellos un narcotraficante

En la aeronave y zona del accidente se hallaron también tres kilos de cocaína, así como diversas armas de fuego
José Joel abandonó abruptamente entrevista tras preguntas sobre presunto nuevo hermano

El primera aniversario luctuoso del “príncipe de la canción” se ve manchado por la polémica de la posible herencia entre sus hijos
Saldrá una nueva caravana migrante de Honduras hacia México

La convocatoria asegura que los hondureños saldrán el próximo 1 de octubre por la madrugada rumbo a Estados Unidos
Capturan por segunda ocasión a “La China”, presunta líder del CJNG en Xalapa

Yisel Yazmín "N" fue detenida por primera vez el domingo 6 de septiembre junto con otro par de integrantes durante un operativo de la SSP
El Salvador: liberaron a una mujer tras seis años en prisión por sufrir un aborto involuntario

Condenada por homicidio agravado en uno de los países con menos derechos reproductivos, salió de prisión tras cumplir más de la mitad de su pena, que inicialmente era de 30 años
La escultura que desató una ola de burlas e indignación y tuvo que ser demolida en Marruecos

Las autoridades de Mehdia, una localidad costera ubicada en el centro-oeste del país, decidieron destruir el monumento tras el rechazo de la población
