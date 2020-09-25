ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/YOUTH-SWEDEN

Greta Thunberg joins climate strike near Swedish parliament
Start: 25 Sep 2020 06:24 GMT
End: 25 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
==
STOCKHOLM - Fridays for Future hold a school climate strike near the Swedish parliament with climate activist Greta Thunberg likely to be present.
