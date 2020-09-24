Jueves 24 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/WHITE HOUSE BRIEFING

Por REUTERSSEP 24
24 de Septiembre de 2020

White House press secretary holds briefing

Start: 24 Sep 2020 16:55 GMT

End: 24 Sep 2020 17:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Cualquier persona podrá acceder a la audiencia de Genaro García Luna en EEUU, a través de un número telefónico

Es la primera vez que el gobierno estadounidense realizará algo así con un acusado de alto perfil
Eduardo Verastegui con Infobae: “Hagamos a EEUU y a México grandes, juntos”

El artista cuenta a Infobae México cómo, el recorrido que ha hecho durante años, lo tiene ahora dentro del gobierno de Estados Unidos
“Viejo mugroso... te van a patear el sombrero”: la declaratoria de guerra del CJNG al “Mayo” Zambada

Los criminales iniciaron en 2017 una batalla por controlar Zacatecas, fundamental para la importación de precursores químicos
Crece la tensión al interior de Racing Point: “Checo” Pérez denunció que el equipo “le oculta cosas”

El futuro del piloto mexicano sigue siendo incierto, pero algunos trascendidos lo han colocado en escuderías como Haas y Red Bull
El momento en el que estalló una granada al interior de una camioneta de Gente Nueva

En este acontecimiento murió una persona y otras tres resultaron con severas heridas
López Obrador buscará revertir la reforma energética si no logra “rescatar” a Pemex y CFE

La reforma constitucional realizada por su antecesor abrió toda la cadena de los hidrocarburos al capital privado y extranjero y terminó con el monopolio de Pemex en la producción de crudo
Oficial: Ramón Díaz dejó de ser el entrenador de Libertad de Paraguay a días del partido contra Boca

El entrenador argentino renunció justo antes de la visita del equipo paraguayo a la Bombonera para enfrentar al Xeneize por la Libertadores
La Unión Europea rechazó la detención de Joshua Wong en Hong Kong: “Mina nuestra confianza en China”

El bloque continental dijo que el arresto del joven activista podrá tener consecuencias en la relación bilateral con Beijing
El BID aprobó una donación de USD 200 mil para que el gobierno de Juan Guaidó asista a una población venezolana en emergencia

La ayuda se concretó tras la aprobación del decreto de Estado de Alarma firmado por el presidente encargado. Las fuertes lluvias que cayeron sobre El Limón provocaron el desborde de un río y un alud
“La vida continúa, sigamos viviendo”: el esperanzador mensaje que dio BTS para apoyar a los jóvenes ante la ONU

Los miembros del grupo hablaron sobre el impacto personal que la COVID-19 ha tenido en sus vidas
Quién es Pascal Nadaud, el ex seleccionado de rugby que ha conquistado a la audiencia de Exatlón

El jalisciense de 30 años forma parte del equipo de Héroes
Murió Francisco Bonilla, artífice de varias medallas olímpicas y uno de los primeros entrenadores de Andy Ruiz

El Comité Olímpico Mexicano dio a conocer la noticia en su cuenta de Twitter, donde los usuarios lo recordaron como un “formador de talento boxístico”
