ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2020/

Opening remarks at IOC meeting for Tokyo Games

Start: 24 Sep 2020 07:26 GMT

End: 24 Sep 2020 08:15 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 organisers will host a two-day International Olympic Committee (IOC) coordination commission meeting on Thursday and Friday. Besides IOC officials, representatives from the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Japanese Olympic Committee and the Japanese government will participate in the online meeting. Opening remarks will be open to media.

SCHEDULE:

0745GMT - Event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com