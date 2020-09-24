ADVISORY MIDEAST-JORDAN/EU

Jordan hosts meeting with French and German foreign ministers
Start: 24 Sep 2020 08:38 GMT
End: 24 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
AMMAN: Jordan hosts a meeting between French and German foreign ministers and the EU's special representative for the Middle East attended by Egypt's foreign minister to discuss how to push forward stalled Arab-Israeli peace talks based on a two-state solution.
