ADVISORY MIDEAST-JORDAN/EU

Por REUTERSSEP 24
24 de Septiembre de 2020

Jordan hosts meeting with French and German foreign ministers

Start: 24 Sep 2020 08:38 GMT

End: 24 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

AMMAN: Jordan hosts a meeting between French and German foreign ministers and the EU's special representative for the Middle East attended by Egypt's foreign minister to discuss how to push forward stalled Arab-Israeli peace talks based on a two-state solution.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE JORDAN

DIGITAL: NO USE JORDAN

Source: JORDAN TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jordan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El activista Joshua Wong fue detenido en Hong Kong acusado por reunión ilegal

El abogado dijo que el joven había sido detenido cuando se presentó en una comisaría, a la que tiene obligación jurídica de acudir periódicamente por otro asunto judicial en curso
Israel endureció el confinamiento y dejó al mínimo la actividad económica por el coronavirus

La decisión se toma tras un serio incremento de los contagios en 24 horas, que se acercó ayer y hoy a los 7.000 diarios en un país de unos nueve millones de personas
“La politización de la seguridad solo beneficia a la delincuencia”: Alianza Federalista de gobernadores

“Las asociaciones delincuenciales nos obliga a empeñar los mayores esfuerzos en beneficio de la población”, dijo uno de ellos
La Unión Europea anunció que no reconoce a Lukashenko como presidente de Bielorrusia

El dictador, cuya reelección es disputada por protestas masivas, juró el cargo inesperadamente el miércoles en una ceremonia que solo se hizo pública después
Ataques de medios a mi persona es misoginia: Olga Sánchez Cordero durante comparecencia ante el Senado

La titular de la Secretaría de Gobernación se comprometió con la defensa de las mujeres y se confesó como feminista
Se incendia fábrica de textiles en la Colonia Obrera de la Ciudad de México

Personal de Bomberos, Sacmex y Protección Civil acudieron al lugar. Los primeros reportes indican que pudo tratarse de un cortocircuito
Aumentar la deuda pública y generar empleos: esto es lo que propone Ernesto Zedillo ante crisis por COVID-19

El expresidente de México señaló que es importante ofrecer facilidades a empresas y trabajadores para que los efectos del deterioro económico por la pandemia sean temporales y reversibles
López-Gatell dio estas recomendaciones para las ofertas del Buen Fin

Este año la temporada de ofertas será diferente a la de años pasados debido a la pandemia de coronavirus
“López tiene sus días contados como mandatario nacional”: líder de FRENAAA espera que AMLO renuncie en Diciembre

Gilberto Lozano, la voz más visible del Frente Nacional Anti Andrés Manuel López Obrador habló de sus esperanzas en el movimiento
El Gobierno de Brasil envió a la Fuerza Nacional para combatir los incendios que devoran el Pantanal

El contingente está formado por bomberos militares, una decena de vehículos, dos microbuses y un helicóptero, que deberán actuar por 30 días, plazo que podrá ser prorrogado en caso de necesidad
El FMI prevé una recuperación “parcial y desigual” en América Latina por el coronavirus

El organismo internacional afirmó que, pese a los escenarios disímiles, la situación global es “menos mala” de lo proyectado inicialmente
El papa Francisco criticó que se escuche más a las empresas que al personal sanitario frente a la pandemia

El líder católico dijo que las autoridades políticas están prestando más atención a los ejecutivos de “grandes compañías financieras” que a “aquellos que mueven la economía real”
