ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/JOSHUA WONG

HK activist Joshua Wong to speak to media after arrest

Start: 24 Sep 2020 08:15 GMT

End: 24 Sep 2020 08:37 GMT

CENTRAL POLICE STATION, HONG KONG, CHINA – Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong is expected to speak to media after being arrested for violating the “mask law” last year. Wong is expected to be released on bail.

