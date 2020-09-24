Jueves 24 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por REUTERSSEP 24
18 de Septiembre de 2020

WHO briefing on coronavirus outbreak

Start: 24 Sep 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 24 Sep 2020 16:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE POSTPONED NEWS CONFERENCE TO 25/9.

GENEVA - Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adnahom Ghebreyesus, give a press briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Briefing due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Luis Serna, mano de derecha de Mancera, contaría con prestamos millonarios y grandes propiedades no declaradas

MCCI reportó que habría gastado cinco veces más dinero que su salario en todo el sexenio
Congreso de la CDMX erró un pago por 1.3 millones que terminó en empresa fantasma

Ahora podrían enfrentar una demanda, pues se han negado a pagar hasta que el presupuesto sea recuperado
En la segunda ola de coronavirus habrá hospitales llenos por la llegada de la influenza: López-Gatell

El punto máximo de los casos de influenza se da entre noviembre y enero, informó
El activista Joshua Wong fue detenido en Hong Kong acusado por reunión ilegal

El abogado dijo que el joven había sido detenido cuando se presentó en una comisaría, a la que tiene obligación jurídica de acudir periódicamente por otro asunto judicial en curso
Israel endureció el confinamiento y dejó al mínimo la actividad económica por el coronavirus

La decisión se toma tras un serio incremento de los contagios en 24 horas, que se acercó ayer y hoy a los 7.000 diarios en un país de unos nueve millones de personas
“La politización de la seguridad solo beneficia a la delincuencia”: Alianza Federalista de gobernadores

“Las asociaciones delincuenciales nos obliga a empeñar los mayores esfuerzos en beneficio de la población”, dijo uno de ellos
La Unión Europea anunció que no reconoce a Lukashenko como presidente de Bielorrusia

El dictador, cuya reelección es disputada por protestas masivas, juró el cargo inesperadamente el miércoles en una ceremonia que solo se hizo pública después
Ataques de medios a mi persona es misoginia: Olga Sánchez Cordero durante comparecencia ante el Senado

La titular de la Secretaría de Gobernación se comprometió con la defensa de las mujeres y se confesó como feminista
Se incendia fábrica de textiles en la Colonia Obrera de la Ciudad de México

Personal de Bomberos, Sacmex y Protección Civil acudieron al lugar. Los primeros reportes indican que pudo tratarse de un cortocircuito
Aumentar la deuda pública y generar empleos: esto es lo que propone Ernesto Zedillo ante crisis por COVID-19

El expresidente de México señaló que es importante ofrecer facilidades a empresas y trabajadores para que los efectos del deterioro económico por la pandemia sean temporales y reversibles
López-Gatell dio estas recomendaciones para las ofertas del Buen Fin

Este año la temporada de ofertas será diferente a la de años pasados debido a la pandemia de coronavirus
“López tiene sus días contados como mandatario nacional”: líder de FRENAAA espera que AMLO renuncie en Diciembre

Gilberto Lozano, la voz más visible del Frente Nacional Anti Andrés Manuel López Obrador habló de sus esperanzas en el movimiento
MAS NOTICIAS