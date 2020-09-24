Jueves 24 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG-DISNEYLAND

Por REUTERSSEP 24
24 de Septiembre de 2020

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens to the public

Start: 25 Sep 2020 02:00 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2020 03:00 GMT

DISNEYLAND, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Disneyland reopens to the public after a second closure due to covid-19.

SCHEDULE:

0215GMT - Gates open

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La Unión Europea pidió medidas inmediatas para evitar confinamientos y un rebrote letal de coronavirus: “Es nuestra última oportunidad”

La Unión Europea pidió medidas inmediatas para evitar confinamientos y un rebrote letal de coronavirus: “Es nuestra última oportunidad”

Stella Kyriakides, comisaria de Salud y Seguridad Alimentaria, alentó a todos los miembros del organismo a actuar sin demora y advirtió: “En algunos Estados la situación es peor de lo que era en marzo”
Stella Kyriakides, comisaria de Salud y Seguridad Alimentaria, alentó a todos los miembros del organismo a actuar sin demora y advirtió: “En algunos Estados la situación es peor de lo que era en marzo”

La Unión Europea pidió medidas inmediatas para evitar confinamientos y un rebrote letal de coronavirus: “Es nuestra última oportunidad”

La Unión Europea pidió medidas inmediatas para evitar confinamientos y un rebrote letal de coronavirus: “Es nuestra última oportunidad”

Stella Kyriakides, comisaria de Salud y Seguridad Alimentaria, alentó a todos los miembros del organismo a actuar sin demora y advirtió: “En algunos Estados la situación es peor de lo que era en marzo”
Stella Kyriakides, comisaria de Salud y Seguridad Alimentaria, alentó a todos los miembros del organismo a actuar sin demora y advirtió: “En algunos Estados la situación es peor de lo que era en marzo”

“El pueblo nos eligió para eso”: López Obrador admitió que sí pide “lealtad a ciegas” para la transformación

“El pueblo nos eligió para eso”: López Obrador admitió que sí pide “lealtad a ciegas” para la transformación

“El gobierno no estaba al servicio del pueblo, el gobierno era un comité al servicio de una minoría rapaz”, expresó el presidente de México
“El gobierno no estaba al servicio del pueblo, el gobierno era un comité al servicio de una minoría rapaz”, expresó el presidente de México

“El pueblo nos eligió para eso”: López Obrador admitió que sí pide “lealtad a ciegas” para la transformación

“El pueblo nos eligió para eso”: López Obrador admitió que sí pide “lealtad a ciegas” para la transformación

“El gobierno no estaba al servicio del pueblo, el gobierno era un comité al servicio de una minoría rapaz”, expresó el presidente de México
“El gobierno no estaba al servicio del pueblo, el gobierno era un comité al servicio de una minoría rapaz”, expresó el presidente de México

El Congreso Mundial de Móviles se postergó para junio de 2021 por el avance del coronavirus

El Congreso Mundial de Móviles se postergó para junio de 2021 por el avance del coronavirus

La GSMA, organizadora del Mobile World Congres (MWC) que se lleva adelante anualmente en Barcelona entre fines de febrero y marzo, avisó que esta vez el evento se realizará a mitad del próximo año
La GSMA, organizadora del Mobile World Congres (MWC) que se lleva adelante anualmente en Barcelona entre fines de febrero y marzo, avisó que esta vez el evento se realizará a mitad del próximo año

El Congreso Mundial de Móviles se postergó para junio de 2021 por el avance del coronavirus

El Congreso Mundial de Móviles se postergó para junio de 2021 por el avance del coronavirus

La GSMA, organizadora del Mobile World Congres (MWC) que se lleva adelante anualmente en Barcelona entre fines de febrero y marzo, avisó que esta vez el evento se realizará a mitad del próximo año
La GSMA, organizadora del Mobile World Congres (MWC) que se lleva adelante anualmente en Barcelona entre fines de febrero y marzo, avisó que esta vez el evento se realizará a mitad del próximo año

El escandaloso viaje de Luisito Comunica por África: sin sana distancia y con el recuerdo de la controvertida foto con su novia

El escandaloso viaje de Luisito Comunica por África: sin sana distancia y con el recuerdo de la controvertida foto con su novia

El influencer ha documentado su paseo por Tanzania
El influencer ha documentado su paseo por Tanzania

El escandaloso viaje de Luisito Comunica por África: sin sana distancia y con el recuerdo de la controvertida foto con su novia

El escandaloso viaje de Luisito Comunica por África: sin sana distancia y con el recuerdo de la controvertida foto con su novia

El influencer ha documentado su paseo por Tanzania
El influencer ha documentado su paseo por Tanzania

El presidente es un “malagradecido irrefrenable”: el duro editorial contra López Obrador tras las revelaciones de corrupción en el Indep

El presidente es un “malagradecido irrefrenable”: el duro editorial contra López Obrador tras las revelaciones de corrupción en el Indep

El periodista Raymundo Riva Palacio aseguró que el mandatario “no pudo quedarse callado para evitar exhibir las miserias de su administración”
El periodista Raymundo Riva Palacio aseguró que el mandatario “no pudo quedarse callado para evitar exhibir las miserias de su administración”

El presidente es un “malagradecido irrefrenable”: el duro editorial contra López Obrador tras las revelaciones de corrupción en el Indep

El presidente es un “malagradecido irrefrenable”: el duro editorial contra López Obrador tras las revelaciones de corrupción en el Indep

El periodista Raymundo Riva Palacio aseguró que el mandatario “no pudo quedarse callado para evitar exhibir las miserias de su administración”
El periodista Raymundo Riva Palacio aseguró que el mandatario “no pudo quedarse callado para evitar exhibir las miserias de su administración”

Del “dicen que le hago mal a Messi”, al gesto contra Bartomeu: Luis Suárez se expresó sobre la crisis del Barcelona

Del “dicen que le hago mal a Messi”, al gesto contra Bartomeu: Luis Suárez se expresó sobre la crisis del Barcelona

En el anuncio de despedida del club, el tercer máximo goleador en la historia de la institución apuntó contra el presidente y cómo se manejó su salida después de seis temporadas
En el anuncio de despedida del club, el tercer máximo goleador en la historia de la institución apuntó contra el presidente y cómo se manejó su salida después de seis temporadas

Del “dicen que le hago mal a Messi”, al gesto contra Bartomeu: Luis Suárez se expresó sobre la crisis del Barcelona

Del “dicen que le hago mal a Messi”, al gesto contra Bartomeu: Luis Suárez se expresó sobre la crisis del Barcelona

En el anuncio de despedida del club, el tercer máximo goleador en la historia de la institución apuntó contra el presidente y cómo se manejó su salida después de seis temporadas
En el anuncio de despedida del club, el tercer máximo goleador en la historia de la institución apuntó contra el presidente y cómo se manejó su salida después de seis temporadas

La ejecución del “Pollo”: ola de violencia en Veracruz tras muerte de sanguinario jefe de sicarios del CJNG

La ejecución del “Pollo”: ola de violencia en Veracruz tras muerte de sanguinario jefe de sicarios del CJNG

El asesinato de Jesús Antonio, el pasado 9 de septiembre, amenaza con un repunte de la violencia en el municipio de Acayucan
El asesinato de Jesús Antonio, el pasado 9 de septiembre, amenaza con un repunte de la violencia en el municipio de Acayucan

La ejecución del “Pollo”: ola de violencia en Veracruz tras muerte de sanguinario jefe de sicarios del CJNG

La ejecución del “Pollo”: ola de violencia en Veracruz tras muerte de sanguinario jefe de sicarios del CJNG

El asesinato de Jesús Antonio, el pasado 9 de septiembre, amenaza con un repunte de la violencia en el municipio de Acayucan
El asesinato de Jesús Antonio, el pasado 9 de septiembre, amenaza con un repunte de la violencia en el municipio de Acayucan

Ultraderecha, moderados, provida: radiografía política de los principales opositores a López Obrador

Ultraderecha, moderados, provida: radiografía política de los principales opositores a López Obrador

Calderón, Lozano, Alfaro y Anaya son los rostros más visibles de la oposición al presidente, la cuestión está en si pueden ser contrapesos políticos
Calderón, Lozano, Alfaro y Anaya son los rostros más visibles de la oposición al presidente, la cuestión está en si pueden ser contrapesos políticos

Ultraderecha, moderados, provida: radiografía política de los principales opositores a López Obrador

Ultraderecha, moderados, provida: radiografía política de los principales opositores a López Obrador

Calderón, Lozano, Alfaro y Anaya son los rostros más visibles de la oposición al presidente, la cuestión está en si pueden ser contrapesos políticos
Calderón, Lozano, Alfaro y Anaya son los rostros más visibles de la oposición al presidente, la cuestión está en si pueden ser contrapesos políticos

Galilea Montijo y su foto de impacto: mostró su abdomen de “acero” a los 47 años y “sin morir de hambre”

Galilea Montijo y su foto de impacto: mostró su abdomen de “acero” a los 47 años y “sin morir de hambre”

La conductora de "Hoy" sorprendió a sus seguidores en Instagram al mostrar los efectos de la dieta y el ejercicio en su cuerpo
La conductora de "Hoy" sorprendió a sus seguidores en Instagram al mostrar los efectos de la dieta y el ejercicio en su cuerpo

Galilea Montijo y su foto de impacto: mostró su abdomen de “acero” a los 47 años y “sin morir de hambre”

Galilea Montijo y su foto de impacto: mostró su abdomen de “acero” a los 47 años y “sin morir de hambre”

La conductora de "Hoy" sorprendió a sus seguidores en Instagram al mostrar los efectos de la dieta y el ejercicio en su cuerpo
La conductora de "Hoy" sorprendió a sus seguidores en Instagram al mostrar los efectos de la dieta y el ejercicio en su cuerpo

Retiro: cómo obtener una pensión de 25,000 hasta 60,000 pesos por medio del ahorro voluntario

Retiro: cómo obtener una pensión de 25,000 hasta 60,000 pesos por medio del ahorro voluntario

Existen tres tipos de ahorro voluntario, uno servirá para inflar tu pensión al llegar a la edad adulta
Existen tres tipos de ahorro voluntario, uno servirá para inflar tu pensión al llegar a la edad adulta

Retiro: cómo obtener una pensión de 25,000 hasta 60,000 pesos por medio del ahorro voluntario

Retiro: cómo obtener una pensión de 25,000 hasta 60,000 pesos por medio del ahorro voluntario

Existen tres tipos de ahorro voluntario, uno servirá para inflar tu pensión al llegar a la edad adulta
Existen tres tipos de ahorro voluntario, uno servirá para inflar tu pensión al llegar a la edad adulta

La inflación superó la meta oficial durante la primera quincena de septiembre

La inflación superó la meta oficial durante la primera quincena de septiembre

En los primeros 15 días de septiembre, los precios al consumidor aumentaron un 0.16%
En los primeros 15 días de septiembre, los precios al consumidor aumentaron un 0.16%

La inflación superó la meta oficial durante la primera quincena de septiembre

La inflación superó la meta oficial durante la primera quincena de septiembre

En los primeros 15 días de septiembre, los precios al consumidor aumentaron un 0.16%
En los primeros 15 días de septiembre, los precios al consumidor aumentaron un 0.16%

SAT: van por más grandes empresas que deben impuestos

SAT: van por más grandes empresas que deben impuestos

Por Michael O'Boyle/Bloomberg
Por Michael O'Boyle/Bloomberg

SAT: van por más grandes empresas que deben impuestos

SAT: van por más grandes empresas que deben impuestos

Por Michael O'Boyle/Bloomberg
Por Michael O'Boyle/Bloomberg
MAS NOTICIAS