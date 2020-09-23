Miércoles 23 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-COURT/GINSBURG --UPDATED--

Por REUTERSSEP 23
22 de Septiembre de 2020

Justice Ginsburg lies in repose at U.S. Supreme Court

Start: 23 Sep 2020 12:56 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2020 13:56 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, will lie in repose outside the U.S. Supreme Court so members of the public can pay their respects.

++SCHEDULE:

1300GMT APPROX - Casket to arrive to U.S. Supreme court (LIVE COVERAGE)

1330GMT - Private service (EXPECTED LIVE COVERAGE)

1500-0200GMT - Public viewing (LIVE COVERAGE)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Mapa del coronavirus en México 23 de septiembre: CDMX, Nuevo León y Edomex concentran el mayor número de casos activos

Ya son 74,348 personas fallecidas por coronavirus en México, mientras que los casos acumulados suman 705,263
El minuto implacable de Jamal Murray contra los Lakers de LeBron que definió la tercera final: el triple imposible con el que cerró el partido

El base de los Denver Nuggets fue la gran figura en el triunfo de su equipo por 114-106 en el juego 3 de las finales de la Conferencia del Oeste
El consumo de bebidas alcohólicas incrementó 35% en CDMX durante mayo y junio

Las alcaldías en donde se reportó el mayor alza fue Miguel Hidalgo, Benito Juárez, Xochimilco y Milpa Alta
Dos matrimonios, nueve hijos y 3000 amores: Julio Iglesias cumple 77 años

El madrileño ostenta el récord de ser el artista hispano que más discos ha vendido. Otras marcas, en cambio, más vinculadas a la fama que al virtuosismo musical, prefiere desmentirlas. “He tenido más mujeres de las que me he merecido y millones menos de las que ustedes creen”, afirma
Guanajuato: por qué los restaurantes se volvieron el blanco favorito de los narcos

En menos de una semana, en la entidad del Bajío se han perpetrado tres ataques contra comensales
Ni Rakitic, ni Arturo Vidal ni Luis Suárez: Barcelona realizó su traspaso más caro del último mercado de transferencias

El conjunto azulgrana recibirá 30 millones de euros (más 10 en variables) que podrá invertir para contratar nuevos refuerzos de cara a la próxima temporada
La corrupción al interior del Instituto para Devolverle al Pueblo lo Robado habría provocado la renuncia de Jaime Cárdenas

El abogado, quien fue representante electoral del candidato López Obrador en su campaña presidencial y ex consejero del desaparecido IFE, expuso el andamiaje de corruptelas en el interior del Indep, creado por el presidente
El epidemiólogo jefe de Suecia explicó por qué hubo altas tasas de mortalidad por coronavirus en el país

Según Anders Tegnell la diferente mortalidad podría estar vinculada al grado de virulencia de la gripe en los años anteriores
“Acapulco Shore 7” capítulo 16: una fiesta con Mario Bautista y una pelea por Chile

El episodio, por supuesto, tuvo escenas "picantes", como un encuentro entre Rocío, Fer y Ramiro
Fuertes declaraciones de un ex piloto de F1 contra Lewis Hamilton: ”¿Si uno es gay saldrá a pedir a todos volverse gay?”

Vitaly Petrov, primer competidor ruso en la categoría reina, opinó sobre la actualidad de la parrilla y cargó duramente contra el vigente campeón
El peso cayó hasta 22 dólares por unidad, ante el aumento de casos de COVID-19

El peso hilaba cuatro sesiones con pérdidas
Amor y lujos: Ninel Conde se fue de vacaciones a Turquía con Larry Ramos y probó que su amor sigue en pie y que sí tiene dinero

La “Bombón asesino” compartió las postales de su viaje hecho para celebrar su cumpleaños 44
