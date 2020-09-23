ADVISORY USA-COURT/GINSBURG --UPDATED

Justice Ginsburg lies in repose at U.S. Supreme Court

Start: 23 Sep 2020 12:56 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2020 13:56 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, will lie in repose outside the U.S. Supreme Court so members of the public can pay their respects.

++SCHEDULE:

1300GMT APPROX - Casket to arrive to U.S. Supreme court (LIVE COVERAGE)

1330GMT - Private service (EXPECTED LIVE COVERAGE)

1500-0200GMT - Public viewing (LIVE COVERAGE)

