ADVISORY USA-COURT/GINSBURG --UPDATED

Justice Ginsburg lies in repose at U.S. Supreme Court
Start: 23 Sep 2020 12:56 GMT
End: 23 Sep 2020 13:56 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, will lie in repose outside the U.S. Supreme Court so members of the public can pay their respects.
++SCHEDULE:
1300GMT APPROX - Casket to arrive to U.S. Supreme court (LIVE COVERAGE)
1330GMT - Private service (EXPECTED LIVE COVERAGE)
1500-0200GMT - Public viewing (LIVE COVERAGE)
