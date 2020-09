ADVISORY USA-COURT/GINSBURG-PENCE

Pence pays respects to Justice Ginsburg at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, will lie in repose outside the U.S. Supreme Court so members of the public can pay their respects.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence expected to pay respects

