ADVISORY RUSSIA-IRAN/LAVROV-ZARIF

Lavrov, Zarif hold news conference after talks in Moscow

Start: 24 Sep 2020 13:50 GMT

End: 24 Sep 2020 15:00 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif hold news conference after talks in Moscow.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT Meeting starts

1400GMT News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN AND FARSI SPEECH (Translation into Russian and Farsi on channel 2)

