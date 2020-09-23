Miércoles 23 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HUAWEI-TECH/CHINA

Por REUTERSSEP 23
22 de Septiembre de 2020

Huawei's Guo Ping speaks at Huawei Connect in Shanghai

Start: 23 Sep 2020 00:45 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Huawei rotating chairman Guo Ping will speak at Huawei Connect, Huawei's annual cloud computing conference. Guo will give a keynote address followed by a 30 minute Q and A. Watching for comments regarding Huawei's chipset supply and the company's fate amid the geopolitcal clash between the U.S. and China.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - Keynote address

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HUAWEI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Primero fue albañil, pero aprovechó su parecido con Brad Pitt para hacer otra carrera

Primero fue albañil, pero aprovechó su parecido con Brad Pitt para hacer otra carrera

Nathan Meads es originario de Oxford, pero asegura que en cuando lo ven, lo confunden con el ex esposo de Jennifer Aniston
Nathan Meads es originario de Oxford, pero asegura que en cuando lo ven, lo confunden con el ex esposo de Jennifer Aniston

Primero fue albañil, pero aprovechó su parecido con Brad Pitt para hacer otra carrera

Primero fue albañil, pero aprovechó su parecido con Brad Pitt para hacer otra carrera

Nathan Meads es originario de Oxford, pero asegura que en cuando lo ven, lo confunden con el ex esposo de Jennifer Aniston
Nathan Meads es originario de Oxford, pero asegura que en cuando lo ven, lo confunden con el ex esposo de Jennifer Aniston

Rascacielos, los Emmy y su colección de zapatos: Irina Baeva compartió aspectos de su nueva vida en Nueva York

Rascacielos, los Emmy y su colección de zapatos: Irina Baeva compartió aspectos de su nueva vida en Nueva York

La actriz de ascendencia rusa se encuentra en Estados Unidos donde parmenecerá por un tiempo para perfeccionar su manejo del idioma inglés
La actriz de ascendencia rusa se encuentra en Estados Unidos donde parmenecerá por un tiempo para perfeccionar su manejo del idioma inglés

Rascacielos, los Emmy y su colección de zapatos: Irina Baeva compartió aspectos de su nueva vida en Nueva York

Rascacielos, los Emmy y su colección de zapatos: Irina Baeva compartió aspectos de su nueva vida en Nueva York

La actriz de ascendencia rusa se encuentra en Estados Unidos donde parmenecerá por un tiempo para perfeccionar su manejo del idioma inglés
La actriz de ascendencia rusa se encuentra en Estados Unidos donde parmenecerá por un tiempo para perfeccionar su manejo del idioma inglés

Entregaron 80 cajas de firmas al INE para juicios contra ex presidentes mexicanos

Entregaron 80 cajas de firmas al INE para juicios contra ex presidentes mexicanos

Tendría que validarse el 2% de la lista nominal para que las consultas procedan
Tendría que validarse el 2% de la lista nominal para que las consultas procedan

Entregaron 80 cajas de firmas al INE para juicios contra ex presidentes mexicanos

Entregaron 80 cajas de firmas al INE para juicios contra ex presidentes mexicanos

Tendría que validarse el 2% de la lista nominal para que las consultas procedan
Tendría que validarse el 2% de la lista nominal para que las consultas procedan

López-Gatell recibió mensajes anónimos de alerta sobre la vacuna Sputnik V

López-Gatell recibió mensajes anónimos de alerta sobre la vacuna Sputnik V

El funcionario refirió que no importa la procedencia del fármaco, será usado en México siempre y cuando haya pasado todas las normas sanitarias correspondientes
El funcionario refirió que no importa la procedencia del fármaco, será usado en México siempre y cuando haya pasado todas las normas sanitarias correspondientes

López-Gatell recibió mensajes anónimos de alerta sobre la vacuna Sputnik V

López-Gatell recibió mensajes anónimos de alerta sobre la vacuna Sputnik V

El funcionario refirió que no importa la procedencia del fármaco, será usado en México siempre y cuando haya pasado todas las normas sanitarias correspondientes
El funcionario refirió que no importa la procedencia del fármaco, será usado en México siempre y cuando haya pasado todas las normas sanitarias correspondientes

El fútbol se perdió a un gran jugador, pero el tenis ganó a una leyenda: Toni Nadal reveló detalles desconocidos de la infancia de Rafa

El fútbol se perdió a un gran jugador, pero el tenis ganó a una leyenda: Toni Nadal reveló detalles desconocidos de la infancia de Rafa

Pudo ser un delantero goleador, pero optó por la raqueta. Y el destino lo convirtió en una gloria de la historia deportiva
Pudo ser un delantero goleador, pero optó por la raqueta. Y el destino lo convirtió en una gloria de la historia deportiva

El fútbol se perdió a un gran jugador, pero el tenis ganó a una leyenda: Toni Nadal reveló detalles desconocidos de la infancia de Rafa

El fútbol se perdió a un gran jugador, pero el tenis ganó a una leyenda: Toni Nadal reveló detalles desconocidos de la infancia de Rafa

Pudo ser un delantero goleador, pero optó por la raqueta. Y el destino lo convirtió en una gloria de la historia deportiva
Pudo ser un delantero goleador, pero optó por la raqueta. Y el destino lo convirtió en una gloria de la historia deportiva

Paty Chapoy arremetió contra los Mascabrothers por usar a niño para polémico sketch

Paty Chapoy arremetió contra los Mascabrothers por usar a niño para polémico sketch

La periodista dijo que esto podría inducir a que otras personas con ideas similares pongan en riesgo la salud de menores o de sus hijos
La periodista dijo que esto podría inducir a que otras personas con ideas similares pongan en riesgo la salud de menores o de sus hijos

Paty Chapoy arremetió contra los Mascabrothers por usar a niño para polémico sketch

Paty Chapoy arremetió contra los Mascabrothers por usar a niño para polémico sketch

La periodista dijo que esto podría inducir a que otras personas con ideas similares pongan en riesgo la salud de menores o de sus hijos
La periodista dijo que esto podría inducir a que otras personas con ideas similares pongan en riesgo la salud de menores o de sus hijos

EEUU alertó sobre la presencia de más de 300 barcos chinos cerca de Perú que se dedican a la pesca ilegal

EEUU alertó sobre la presencia de más de 300 barcos chinos cerca de Perú que se dedican a la pesca ilegal

La Embajada norteamericana en el país suramericano alertó de los daños económicos y ecológicos que podría ocasionar la sobrepesca china en los mares peruanos
La Embajada norteamericana en el país suramericano alertó de los daños económicos y ecológicos que podría ocasionar la sobrepesca china en los mares peruanos

EEUU alertó sobre la presencia de más de 300 barcos chinos cerca de Perú que se dedican a la pesca ilegal

EEUU alertó sobre la presencia de más de 300 barcos chinos cerca de Perú que se dedican a la pesca ilegal

La Embajada norteamericana en el país suramericano alertó de los daños económicos y ecológicos que podría ocasionar la sobrepesca china en los mares peruanos
La Embajada norteamericana en el país suramericano alertó de los daños económicos y ecológicos que podría ocasionar la sobrepesca china en los mares peruanos

Estudios señalan que la mala calidad del aire provoca mayor susceptibilidad al COVID-19

Estudios señalan que la mala calidad del aire provoca mayor susceptibilidad al COVID-19

Aunado a esto, la contaminación del aire, además de afectar el tracto respiratorio, puede incidir en algunas enfermedades del sistema neurológico, el corazón, la piel, e incluso el sistema reproductivo
Aunado a esto, la contaminación del aire, además de afectar el tracto respiratorio, puede incidir en algunas enfermedades del sistema neurológico, el corazón, la piel, e incluso el sistema reproductivo

Estudios señalan que la mala calidad del aire provoca mayor susceptibilidad al COVID-19

Estudios señalan que la mala calidad del aire provoca mayor susceptibilidad al COVID-19

Aunado a esto, la contaminación del aire, además de afectar el tracto respiratorio, puede incidir en algunas enfermedades del sistema neurológico, el corazón, la piel, e incluso el sistema reproductivo
Aunado a esto, la contaminación del aire, además de afectar el tracto respiratorio, puede incidir en algunas enfermedades del sistema neurológico, el corazón, la piel, e incluso el sistema reproductivo

El Supremo de Colombia dio 48 horas al Ministerio de Defensa para que se disculpe por los desmanes cometidos por la Policía

El Supremo de Colombia dio 48 horas al Ministerio de Defensa para que se disculpe por los desmanes cometidos por la Policía

La Justicia también ordenó al ESMAD que en 48 horas “suspenda el uso de las escopetas calibre 12”, el arma, que contiene entre 600 y 700 perdigones de plomo, por la que murió el joven de 18 años Dilan Cruz
La Justicia también ordenó al ESMAD que en 48 horas “suspenda el uso de las escopetas calibre 12”, el arma, que contiene entre 600 y 700 perdigones de plomo, por la que murió el joven de 18 años Dilan Cruz

El Supremo de Colombia dio 48 horas al Ministerio de Defensa para que se disculpe por los desmanes cometidos por la Policía

El Supremo de Colombia dio 48 horas al Ministerio de Defensa para que se disculpe por los desmanes cometidos por la Policía

La Justicia también ordenó al ESMAD que en 48 horas “suspenda el uso de las escopetas calibre 12”, el arma, que contiene entre 600 y 700 perdigones de plomo, por la que murió el joven de 18 años Dilan Cruz
La Justicia también ordenó al ESMAD que en 48 horas “suspenda el uso de las escopetas calibre 12”, el arma, que contiene entre 600 y 700 perdigones de plomo, por la que murió el joven de 18 años Dilan Cruz

Paraguay aprobó el protocolo para la apertura fronteriza controlada con Brasil

Paraguay aprobó el protocolo para la apertura fronteriza controlada con Brasil

La medida se anunció en la semana en que los comerciantes de Ciudad del Este, capital del departamento de Alto Paraná, tienen previsto manifestarse
La medida se anunció en la semana en que los comerciantes de Ciudad del Este, capital del departamento de Alto Paraná, tienen previsto manifestarse

Paraguay aprobó el protocolo para la apertura fronteriza controlada con Brasil

Paraguay aprobó el protocolo para la apertura fronteriza controlada con Brasil

La medida se anunció en la semana en que los comerciantes de Ciudad del Este, capital del departamento de Alto Paraná, tienen previsto manifestarse
La medida se anunció en la semana en que los comerciantes de Ciudad del Este, capital del departamento de Alto Paraná, tienen previsto manifestarse

“Hasta Cantinflas lo hizo mejor”: tundieron a López Obrador por su discurso ante la ONU

“Hasta Cantinflas lo hizo mejor”: tundieron a López Obrador por su discurso ante la ONU

Periodistas, comunicadores, incluenfers y usuarios de las redes sociales mostraron su descontento con la mención a Mussolini o el enredado caso del avión presidencial
Periodistas, comunicadores, incluenfers y usuarios de las redes sociales mostraron su descontento con la mención a Mussolini o el enredado caso del avión presidencial

“Hasta Cantinflas lo hizo mejor”: tundieron a López Obrador por su discurso ante la ONU

“Hasta Cantinflas lo hizo mejor”: tundieron a López Obrador por su discurso ante la ONU

Periodistas, comunicadores, incluenfers y usuarios de las redes sociales mostraron su descontento con la mención a Mussolini o el enredado caso del avión presidencial
Periodistas, comunicadores, incluenfers y usuarios de las redes sociales mostraron su descontento con la mención a Mussolini o el enredado caso del avión presidencial

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro creó un comando secreto contra las supuestas “acciones encubiertas” de EEUU en Venezuela

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro creó un comando secreto contra las supuestas “acciones encubiertas” de EEUU en Venezuela

El pasado 11 de septiembre las autoridades chavistas anunciaron la detención de un supuesto “espía” estadounidense identificado, que es procesado por “terrorismo” y acusado de planear ataques contra instalaciones petroleras y eléctricas
El pasado 11 de septiembre las autoridades chavistas anunciaron la detención de un supuesto “espía” estadounidense identificado, que es procesado por “terrorismo” y acusado de planear ataques contra instalaciones petroleras y eléctricas

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro creó un comando secreto contra las supuestas “acciones encubiertas” de EEUU en Venezuela

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro creó un comando secreto contra las supuestas “acciones encubiertas” de EEUU en Venezuela

El pasado 11 de septiembre las autoridades chavistas anunciaron la detención de un supuesto “espía” estadounidense identificado, que es procesado por “terrorismo” y acusado de planear ataques contra instalaciones petroleras y eléctricas
El pasado 11 de septiembre las autoridades chavistas anunciaron la detención de un supuesto “espía” estadounidense identificado, que es procesado por “terrorismo” y acusado de planear ataques contra instalaciones petroleras y eléctricas
MAS NOTICIAS