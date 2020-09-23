ADVISORY HUAWEI-TECH/CHINA

Huawei's Guo Ping speaks at Huawei Connect in Shanghai

Start: 23 Sep 2020 00:45 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Huawei rotating chairman Guo Ping will speak at Huawei Connect, Huawei's annual cloud computing conference. Guo will give a keynote address followed by a 30 minute Q and A. Watching for comments regarding Huawei's chipset supply and the company's fate amid the geopolitcal clash between the U.S. and China.

0100GMT - Keynote address

