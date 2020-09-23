Miércoles 23 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MADRID

Por REUTERSSEP 23
23 de Septiembre de 2020

Madrid to impose fines on residents breaking lockdown rules

Start: 23 Sep 2020 07:39 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

MADRID - Spot checks on residents of Madrid's locked down neighbourhood of Usera who must provide written proof from work, school or a hospital in order to leave the restricted area. People who break the lockdown rules face a fine as of today, two days after the selective lockdown was imposed.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Yadhira Carrilló reveló bajó que condición volvería a las telenovelas

La ex reina de belleza se encuentra preparando un desfile de los perros que rescató de la calle y mantiene en un albergue
Al menos 380 ballenas murieron varadas en el sur de Australia

Un segundo grupo de unas 200 también se han quedado en la costa occidental de la isla de Tasmania
Seúl toma la palabra en la ONU para tender la mano a Corea del Norte y sellar la paz

El presidente surcoreano ha señalado que un posible tratado de paz traerá consigo un nuevo periodo de estabilidad no sólo en la península, sino también en el resto de la región
“Repudiable y disculpas no bastan”: Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller sobre académico que se burló de la senadora Citlali Hernández

A través de un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, la esposa del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador se solidarizó con la legisladora morenista
Tuvo COVID-19 y tiene una recuperación favorable del primer trasplante bipulmonar en México

El hombre de 57 años pasó casi dos meses a la espera de los órganos en un Hospital de Alta Especialidad del estado de Monterrey
Primero fue albañil, pero aprovechó su parecido con Brad Pitt para hacer otra carrera

Nathan Meads es originario de Oxford, pero asegura que en cuando lo ven, lo confunden con el ex esposo de Jennifer Aniston
Rascacielos, los Emmy y su colección de zapatos: Irina Baeva compartió aspectos de su nueva vida en Nueva York

La actriz de ascendencia rusa se encuentra en Estados Unidos donde parmenecerá por un tiempo para perfeccionar su manejo del idioma inglés
Entregaron 80 cajas de firmas al INE para juicios contra ex presidentes mexicanos

Tendría que validarse el 2% de la lista nominal para que las consultas procedan
López-Gatell recibió mensajes anónimos de alerta sobre la vacuna Sputnik V

El funcionario refirió que no importa la procedencia del fármaco, será usado en México siempre y cuando haya pasado todas las normas sanitarias correspondientes
El fútbol se perdió a un gran jugador, pero el tenis ganó a una leyenda: Toni Nadal reveló detalles desconocidos de la infancia de Rafa

Pudo ser un delantero goleador, pero optó por la raqueta. Y el destino lo convirtió en una gloria de la historia deportiva
Paty Chapoy arremetió contra los Mascabrothers por usar a niño para polémico sketch

La periodista dijo que esto podría inducir a que otras personas con ideas similares pongan en riesgo la salud de menores o de sus hijos
EEUU alertó sobre la presencia de más de 300 barcos chinos cerca de Perú que se dedican a la pesca ilegal

La Embajada norteamericana en el país suramericano alertó de los daños económicos y ecológicos que podría ocasionar la sobrepesca china en los mares peruanos
