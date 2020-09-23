ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-APPS

Germany gives update on coronavirus tracing app

Start: 23 Sep 2020 08:57 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2020 09:36 GMT

BERLIN - Senior German government officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff and the country’s health minister, hold a news conference to give an update on a smartphone app that allows users to evaluate their risk of being exposed to the coronavirus. Managers of tech companies Deutsche Telekom and SAP, which jointly developed the app, are also due to speak.

