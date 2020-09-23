Miércoles 23 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-APPS

Por REUTERSSEP 23
23 de Septiembre de 2020

Germany gives update on coronavirus tracing app

Start: 23 Sep 2020 08:57 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2020 09:36 GMT

BERLIN - Senior German government officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff and the country’s health minister, hold a news conference to give an update on a smartphone app that allows users to evaluate their risk of being exposed to the coronavirus. Managers of tech companies Deutsche Telekom and SAP, which jointly developed the app, are also due to speak.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL /GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Mutilación de joyas”: personal del Indep habría “desvalijado” 22 piezas preciosas de una bóveda

Acusaron que estos productos no pudieron ser subastados debido al estado en que se dejaron
Acusaron que estos productos no pudieron ser subastados debido al estado en que se dejaron
Pemex obtuvo aprobación para trasladar al automovilista las pérdidas por huachicoleo

En Puebla, Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Tamaulipas y el Estado de México es donde se han encontrado la mayor parte de las tomas clandestinas
En Puebla, Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Tamaulipas y el Estado de México es donde se han encontrado la mayor parte de las tomas clandestinas
Plantones de la CDMX en riesgo: siete manifestantes dieron positivo a COVID-19

Durante las protestas se han seguido protocolos de la salud que incluyen pruebas del nuevo virus SARS-CoV-2
Durante las protestas se han seguido protocolos de la salud que incluyen pruebas del nuevo virus SARS-CoV-2
Alexei Navalny fue dado de alta en Berlín y los médicos ven posible su total recuperación

Las autoridades de Alemania han denunciado que el líder opositor fue envenenado con un agente nervioso de la familia Novichok, tras realizar un laboratorio militar germano un análisis toxicológico de muestras tomadas
Las autoridades de Alemania han denunciado que el líder opositor fue envenenado con un agente nervioso de la familia Novichok, tras realizar un laboratorio militar germano un análisis toxicológico de muestras tomadas
Yadhira Carrilló reveló bajó que condición volvería a las telenovelas

La ex reina de belleza se encuentra preparando un desfile de los perros que rescató de la calle y mantiene en un albergue
La ex reina de belleza se encuentra preparando un desfile de los perros que rescató de la calle y mantiene en un albergue
Al menos 380 ballenas murieron varadas en el sur de Australia

Un segundo grupo de unas 200 también se han quedado en la costa occidental de la isla de Tasmania
Un segundo grupo de unas 200 también se han quedado en la costa occidental de la isla de Tasmania
Seúl toma la palabra en la ONU para tender la mano a Corea del Norte y sellar la paz

El presidente surcoreano ha señalado que un posible tratado de paz traerá consigo un nuevo periodo de estabilidad no sólo en la península, sino también en el resto de la región
El presidente surcoreano ha señalado que un posible tratado de paz traerá consigo un nuevo periodo de estabilidad no sólo en la península, sino también en el resto de la región
“Repudiable y disculpas no bastan”: Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller sobre académico que se burló de la senadora Citlali Hernández

A través de un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, la esposa del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador se solidarizó con la legisladora morenista
A través de un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, la esposa del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador se solidarizó con la legisladora morenista
Tuvo COVID-19 y ahora se recupera del primer trasplante bipulmonar en México

El hombre de 57 años pasó casi dos meses a la espera de los órganos en un Hospital de Alta Especialidad del estado de Monterrey
El hombre de 57 años pasó casi dos meses a la espera de los órganos en un Hospital de Alta Especialidad del estado de Monterrey
Primero fue albañil, pero aprovechó su parecido con Brad Pitt para hacer otra carrera

Nathan Meads es originario de Oxford, pero asegura que en cuanto lo ven, lo confunden con el ex esposo de Jennifer Aniston
Nathan Meads es originario de Oxford, pero asegura que en cuanto lo ven, lo confunden con el ex esposo de Jennifer Aniston
Rascacielos, los Emmy y su colección de zapatos: Irina Baeva compartió aspectos de su nueva vida en Nueva York

La actriz de ascendencia rusa se encuentra en Estados Unidos donde parmenecerá por un tiempo para perfeccionar su manejo del idioma inglés
La actriz de ascendencia rusa se encuentra en Estados Unidos donde parmenecerá por un tiempo para perfeccionar su manejo del idioma inglés
Entregaron 80 cajas de firmas al INE para juicios contra ex presidentes mexicanos

Tendría que validarse el 2% de la lista nominal para que las consultas procedan
Tendría que validarse el 2% de la lista nominal para que las consultas procedan
