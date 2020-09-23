ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/USA-LOUISVILLE

Decision on prosecution for Breonna Taylor's death

Start: 23 Sep 2020 17:18 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2020 17:23 GMT

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY – The attorney general of the U.S. state of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron, will announce his decision on whether to prosecute three police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville emergency room technician who was shot five times while eating ice cream in her living room by police officers who burst in her apartment. They had the wrong location of their intended suspect. It is anticipated there may be vigorous protests in the city if Attorney General Cameron declines to prosecute Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove and former detective Brett Hankison.

