ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/BRITAIN-COLSTON

Colston Hall reveals new name
Start: 23 Sep 2020 06:42 GMT
End: 23 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM - Colston Hall, Bristol’s flagship concert venue, announces new name in the wake of the removal earlier this year of the city's Edward Colston statue by Black Lives Matter protesters.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
La Justicia también ordenó al ESMAD que en 48 horas “suspenda el uso de las escopetas calibre 12”, el arma, que contiene entre 600 y 700 perdigones de plomo, por la que murió el joven de 18 años Dilan Cruz
MAS NOTICIAS