ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/BRITAIN-COLSTON

Colston Hall reveals new name

Start: 23 Sep 2020 06:42 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM - Colston Hall, Bristol’s flagship concert venue, announces new name in the wake of the removal earlier this year of the city's Edward Colston statue by Black Lives Matter protesters.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com