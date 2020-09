ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/EIFFEL

Paris Eiffel tower evacuated

Start: 23 Sep 2020 12:06 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2020 12:15 GMT

PARIS - Paris's Eiffel Tower has been evacuated, a security source told Reuters on Wednesday. The source could not confirm whether the evacuation folllowed a bomb threat, as some media reported.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com