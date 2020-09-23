ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/

EU unveils plans to overhaul the bloc's migration rules
Start: 23 Sep 2020 09:45 GMT
End: 23 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
BRUSSELS - European Commissioner Margaritis Schinas unveils proposals to reform the EU's troubled migration and asylum system that collapsed amid a spike in arrivals in 2015 and has since left the 27 member states feuding over how to handle migrants and refugees.
1000GMT approx News conference by EU Commissioner Margaritis Schinas
