ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/

EU unveils plans to overhaul the bloc's migration rules

Start: 23 Sep 2020 09:45 GMT

End: 23 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner Margaritis Schinas unveils proposals to reform the EU's troubled migration and asylum system that collapsed amid a spike in arrivals in 2015 and has since left the 27 member states feuding over how to handle migrants and refugees.

