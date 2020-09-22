Martes 22 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/

Por REUTERSSEP 22
4 de Septiembre de 2020

Brazil's Bolsonaro opens virtual 75th U.N. assembly debate

Start: 22 Sep 2020 12:55 GMT

End: 22 Sep 2020 13:55 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS EVENT IS UNLIKELY TO RUN IN FULL ON RLS -- PLEASE MONITOR

==

UNITED NATIONS - World leaders take part in the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate. They will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic. One (possibly two) New York-based diplomats will be allowed in the General Assembly hall and New York-based ambassadors will introduce speeches by their leaders/ministers.

------------------------------------------------------------------

SCHEDULE (speaker order subject to change):

1300GMT Morning session begins

1302GMT - Statement from UN Secretary General António Guterres

1323GMT - Statement from UN Assembly President Volkan Bozkır

1341GMT - Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro

1401GMT - U.S. President Donald Trump, President

1408GMT Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

1435GMT - Chinese President Xi Jinping

1451GMT - Chilean President Sebastián Piñera Echenique

1523GMT - South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

1539GMT - Cuban President Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez

1559GMT - Russian President Vladimir Putin

1618GMT - Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein

1625GMT - Korean President Moon Jae-in

Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir

Philippines President Rodrigo Roa Duterte

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

French President Emmanuel Macron

1900GMT Afternoon session begins

Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez

Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou

Seychelles President Danny Faure

Rwandan President Paul Kagame

Angola President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

Argentinean President Alberto Fernández

Latvian President Egils Levits

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei Falla

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra Cornejo

Democratic Republic of the Congo President Félix Antoine Tshilombo Tshisekedi

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL (VARIOUS)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

"Disminuyeron en una escala que no habíamos visto en una generación”: por COVID-19, ingresos de CDMX se redujeron un 8.8%

La titular de finanzas capitalina aseguró que en CDMX se reorientaron 4,713 millones de pesos para atender la pandemia
Infonavit: cómo tramitar el crédito del programa Unamos, para adquirir una vivienda de alrededor de 684,000 pesos

Los participantes podrán comprar una vivienda nueva o usada, además de elegir un hogar de mayor valor
Inegi: en 2019 bajó 3.2% el número de nacimientos en México

El año pasado fueron 2.09 millones de nacimientos que se reportaron ante el Registro Civil
Estados Unidos superó los 200 mil muertos por coronavirus

El país es el más afectado por la pandemia que, además, ya contabiliza más de 6,5 millones de contagiados. Los expertos adelantaron que se espera un aumento en el número de nuevas infecciones en otoño e invierno
El dramático video de los últimos minutos de vida de Javier Ordoñez, el abogado colombiano muerto a golpes por la policía

En las imágenes se lo ve esposado y agonizando en una estación policial. A su lado hay un uniformado que solamente lo ve morir
Diputada de Morena provocó carambola al chocar en presunto estado de ebriedad: “No pasó a mayores”, aseguró

La noche del domingo, Reyna Celeste Ascencio Ortega ocasionó el percance en donde una mujer resultó con heridas en el cuello y la espalda
La voz de las heridas

En Venezuela, el chavismo ha sabido moverse con habilidad en el territorio del lenguaje: solo ahí puede ser democrático, progresista o bolivariano. Pero después del informe que se presentó ante las Naciones Unidas, no hay manera de ocultar la realidad: las víctimas piden justicia
Se reanudó el juicio contra los asesinos de Desirée Mariottini, la adolescente víctima de una violación masiva en Roma

Fue encontrada muerta el 19 de octubre de 2018 y el caso conmovió a Italia: tras el ataque de cuatro hombres, otras personas “la vieron, la tocaron, la desvistieron y la vistieron. Pero nadie hizo nada para salvarla”
El “Hummer” y el “R3”: la sombra del narco que se ciñe sobre Tamaulipas

Reportes periodísticos indican que la línea entre el crimen y las autoridades se ha borrado varias veces en el estado fronterizo
“Chambearé hasta mi último gramo de vida”: el “Mijis” anunció que padece cáncer y será operado

El diputado reveló que padece la enfermedad desde hace un año y que por primera vez se iba someter a cirugía
Ebrard revira a amenazas de Muñoz Ledo: estoy vacunado “contra la mezquindad y la calumnia”

El canciller mexicano, Marcelo Ebrard, dijo que el único proceso que lo ocupa en este momento es en traer la vacuna contra el Covid-19 a México y agregó que sus convicciones funcionan como una, contra la mezquindad y las calumnias
“Televisa lo explotaba”: La Chilindrina habló de lo poco que ganaba por los programas del “Chavo del 8”

La actriz reveló cuánto recibió por grabar la exitosa serie de los 80
