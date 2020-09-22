ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/

Brazil's Bolsonaro opens virtual 75th U.N. assembly debate
Start: 22 Sep 2020 12:55 GMT
End: 22 Sep 2020 13:55 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - World leaders take part in the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate. They will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic. One (possibly two) New York-based diplomats will be allowed in the General Assembly hall and New York-based ambassadors will introduce speeches by their leaders/ministers.
SCHEDULE (speaker order subject to change):
1300GMT Morning session begins
1302GMT - Statement from UN Secretary General António Guterres
1323GMT - Statement from UN Assembly President Volkan Bozkır
1341GMT - Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro
1401GMT - U.S. President Donald Trump, President
1408GMT Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
1435GMT - Chinese President Xi Jinping
1451GMT - Chilean President Sebastián Piñera Echenique
1523GMT - South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa
1539GMT - Cuban President Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez
1559GMT - Russian President Vladimir Putin
1618GMT - Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein
1625GMT - Korean President Moon Jae-in
Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir
Philippines President Rodrigo Roa Duterte
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
French President Emmanuel Macron
1900GMT Afternoon session begins
Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez
Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador
Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou
Seychelles President Danny Faure
Rwandan President Paul Kagame
Angola President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço
Argentinean President Alberto Fernández
Latvian President Egils Levits
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei Falla
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Indonesian President Joko Widodo
Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra Cornejo
Democratic Republic of the Congo President Félix Antoine Tshilombo Tshisekedi
