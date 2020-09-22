ADVISORY UN-ASSEMBLY/

Brazil's Bolsonaro opens virtual 75th U.N. assembly debate

Start: 22 Sep 2020 12:55 GMT

End: 22 Sep 2020 13:55 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - World leaders take part in the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate. They will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic. One (possibly two) New York-based diplomats will be allowed in the General Assembly hall and New York-based ambassadors will introduce speeches by their leaders/ministers.

SCHEDULE (speaker order subject to change):

1300GMT Morning session begins

1302GMT - Statement from UN Secretary General António Guterres

1323GMT - Statement from UN Assembly President Volkan Bozkır

1341GMT - Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro

1401GMT - U.S. President Donald Trump, President

1408GMT Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

1435GMT - Chinese President Xi Jinping

1451GMT - Chilean President Sebastián Piñera Echenique

1523GMT - South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

1539GMT - Cuban President Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez

1559GMT - Russian President Vladimir Putin

1618GMT - Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein

1625GMT - Korean President Moon Jae-in

Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir

Philippines President Rodrigo Roa Duterte

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

French President Emmanuel Macron

1900GMT Afternoon session begins

Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez

Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou

Seychelles President Danny Faure

Rwandan President Paul Kagame

Angola President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

Argentinean President Alberto Fernández

Latvian President Egils Levits

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei Falla

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra Cornejo

Democratic Republic of the Congo President Félix Antoine Tshilombo Tshisekedi

