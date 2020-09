ADVISORY NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/DEBATE

New Zealand's Ardern & Collins clash in live election debate

Start: 22 Sep 2020 07:00 GMT

End: 22 Sep 2020 07:57 GMT

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - The first live debate on state broadcaster TVNZ between Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern and National Party's Judith Collins ahead of New Zealand's general election.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Debate starts

PLEASE NOTE: TVNZ ADVISE THAT THEY WILL GO TO AN ELECTION SLATE WHEN THEY GO TO AN ON-AIR AD BREAK

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW ZEALAND

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS

Source: TVNZ

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: New Zealand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com