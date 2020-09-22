Lunes 21 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM

Por REUTERSSEP 22
17 de Septiembre de 2020

Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam speaks in a weekly news briefing

Start: 22 Sep 2020 01:26 GMT

End: 22 Sep 2020 02:20 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media at her weekly news briefing as the city's government continues to implement a contentious national security law for the Asian financial capital.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El fallido atentado contra El Mayo Zambada que fue confundido con un ataque de ETA

El cabecilla del cártel de Sinaloa asistió como invitado a una fiesta de 15 años en un lujoso hotel hasta donde lo alcanzó el deseo de venganza de los hermanos Arellano Félix
El cabecilla del cártel de Sinaloa asistió como invitado a una fiesta de 15 años en un lujoso hotel hasta donde lo alcanzó el deseo de venganza de los hermanos Arellano Félix
Presupuesto 2021, insuficiente para mitigar consecuencias del COVID-19: economistas

Los académicos criticaron que haya programas sociales con mayores recursos cuando no se ha tenido una evaluación sobre su impacto
Los académicos criticaron que haya programas sociales con mayores recursos cuando no se ha tenido una evaluación sobre su impacto
México superó los 700,000 contagios de COVID-19 y el número de muertos asciende a 73,697 personas

Apenas este lunes, los gimnasios en la Ciudad de México reabrieron sus puertas después de seis meses a pesar de que la capital se mantiene en semáforo epidemiológico color naranja
Apenas este lunes, los gimnasios en la Ciudad de México reabrieron sus puertas después de seis meses a pesar de que la capital se mantiene en semáforo epidemiológico color naranja
Miles de personas marcharon en Colombia contra la brutalidad policial y los asesinatos de líderes sociales

La mayor parte de las manifestaciones transcurrieron de manera pacífica, pero también se registraron hechos aislados de violencia. Las autoridades reportaron que hay detenidos
La mayor parte de las manifestaciones transcurrieron de manera pacífica, pero también se registraron hechos aislados de violencia. Las autoridades reportaron que hay detenidos
Elecciones 2021: cómo votar desde el extranjero y por Internet

Los originarios de once entidades federativas podrán ejercer su derecho al voto ya se por vía postal o en la modalidad electrónica
Los originarios de once entidades federativas podrán ejercer su derecho al voto ya se por vía postal o en la modalidad electrónica
Quién fue Ana Luisa Perea, la mujer que hizo historia en el béisbol de México

La mujer fue la compiladora de datos de la Liga Mexicana de Béisbol por más de dos décadas y a ella se le debe el gran acervo de estadísticas sobre el rey de los deportes
La mujer fue la compiladora de datos de la Liga Mexicana de Béisbol por más de dos décadas y a ella se le debe el gran acervo de estadísticas sobre el rey de los deportes
Santiago Nieto denunciará ante la FGR a políticos relacionados con la toma de “La Boquilla”

El titular de la Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera explicó que se trata de tres personas a las que ya se les bloquearon sus cuentas bancarias
El titular de la Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera explicó que se trata de tres personas a las que ya se les bloquearon sus cuentas bancarias
El inesperado tatuaje de Belinda

La cantante dio una muestra más de su reciente afición a los diseños de tinta sobre la piel
La cantante dio una muestra más de su reciente afición a los diseños de tinta sobre la piel
Senadora Nestora Salgado de Morena propuso que las personas encarceladas puedan votar

La legisladora, que pasó años en la cárcel acusada de secuestro y que en 2016 fue absuelta, propuso una reforma constitucional en la Cámara Alta basada en las opiniones de la SCJN, la CIDH e incluso el Tribunal Electoral
La legisladora, que pasó años en la cárcel acusada de secuestro y que en 2016 fue absuelta, propuso una reforma constitucional en la Cámara Alta basada en las opiniones de la SCJN, la CIDH e incluso el Tribunal Electoral
Bomba del mercado en España: el inminente pase de Luis Suárez al Atlético Madrid genera otro terremoto en Barcelona

El uruguayo tiene todo acordado con el conjunto de Simeone que a su vez ya se despidió de Álvaro Morata, quien este lunes llegó a Turín para firmar su vínculo a la Juventus
El uruguayo tiene todo acordado con el conjunto de Simeone que a su vez ya se despidió de Álvaro Morata, quien este lunes llegó a Turín para firmar su vínculo a la Juventus
Con 800 invitados y bandas musicales, gobierno de Guanajuato suspendió fiesta de XV años

La pandemia de COVID-19 continúa afectando a México y la fiestas aún están prohibidas
La pandemia de COVID-19 continúa afectando a México y la fiestas aún están prohibidas
Alexei Navalny pidió a Rusia que le entregue la ropa que vestía cuando fue envenenado

El líder opositor acusó al Kremlin de retener una evidencia importante sobre su caso. Además, publicó una conmovedora mensaje a su esposa por ayudarlo en su recuperación
El líder opositor acusó al Kremlin de retener una evidencia importante sobre su caso. Además, publicó una conmovedora mensaje a su esposa por ayudarlo en su recuperación
