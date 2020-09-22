Martes 22 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BRIEFING -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSSEP 22
21 de Septiembre de 2020

UK PM Boris Johnson to announce new coronavirus measures

Start: 22 Sep 2020 19:00 GMT

End: 22 Sep 2020 20:00 GMT

LONDON - UK PM Boris Johnson expected to announce new coronavirus measures in address to nation.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Científicos del IPN estudian propiedades del aceite de oliva contra el Parkinson

Según evaluaciones, el aceite de oliva podría ser un protector natural de las neuronas ante la enfermedad de Parkinson
Científicos del IPN estudian propiedades del aceite de oliva contra el Parkinson

Según evaluaciones, el aceite de oliva podría ser un protector natural de las neuronas ante la enfermedad de Parkinson
Juan Aldama: el poblado de Zacatecas que quedó sin policías por medio a los narcos

El pasado 19 de agosto, un grupo armado asesinó al director de la comandancia local y su subalterno. Mientras tanto, los policías prestan sus servicios bajo amenazas y condiciones hostiles
Juan Aldama: el poblado de Zacatecas que quedó sin policías por medio a los narcos

El pasado 19 de agosto, un grupo armado asesinó al director de la comandancia local y su subalterno. Mientras tanto, los policías prestan sus servicios bajo amenazas y condiciones hostiles
Alarma en Ecuador por casos de coronavirus en el plantel de Flamengo a horas del duelo por Copa Libertadores ante Barcelona

A horas del encuentro correspondiente a la cuarta fecha de la fase de grupos, una medida de las autoridades locales convulsionó a la delegación brasileña
Alarma en Ecuador por casos de coronavirus en el plantel de Flamengo a horas del duelo por Copa Libertadores ante Barcelona

A horas del encuentro correspondiente a la cuarta fecha de la fase de grupos, una medida de las autoridades locales convulsionó a la delegación brasileña
La espeluznante crisis forense en México: hay más de 38,500 cadáveres sin identificar

Quinto Elemento Lab a través de solicitudes de información revela las cifras de la crisis forense en la que se encuentra México desde el año 2008
La espeluznante crisis forense en México: hay más de 38,500 cadáveres sin identificar

Quinto Elemento Lab a través de solicitudes de información revela las cifras de la crisis forense en la que se encuentra México desde el año 2008
Pidieron 28 meses de prisión para el presidente del PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi

La fiscalía suiza solicitó además tres años de prisión para el ex dirigente de la FIFA Jerome Valcke por una causa sobre derechos de televisación
Pidieron 28 meses de prisión para el presidente del PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi

La fiscalía suiza solicitó además tres años de prisión para el ex dirigente de la FIFA Jerome Valcke por una causa sobre derechos de televisación
Vladimir Putin aseguró que la vacuna rusa demostró ser "fiable, segura y eficaz”

Al igual que su homólogo chino, el presidente ruso también abogó por la cooperación internacional, instando a “liberar el comercio mundial de barreras” para revitalizar el crecimiento tras la pandemia y “fortalecer cualitativamente la capacidad de la OMS”
Vladimir Putin aseguró que la vacuna rusa demostró ser "fiable, segura y eficaz”

Al igual que su homólogo chino, el presidente ruso también abogó por la cooperación internacional, instando a “liberar el comercio mundial de barreras” para revitalizar el crecimiento tras la pandemia y “fortalecer cualitativamente la capacidad de la OMS”
“De castigo me van a mandar a Multimedios”: el “Capi” Pérez se enfrentó a Poncho de Nigris

El actor y el presentador protagonizaron un duelo en “Venga la alegría”
“De castigo me van a mandar a Multimedios”: el “Capi” Pérez se enfrentó a Poncho de Nigris

El actor y el presentador protagonizaron un duelo en “Venga la alegría”
El nuevo mapa del narco en México: CJNG se extiende como una plaga por todo el país

El Cártel de Sinaloa mantiene también su presencia dominante a pesar de la caída del Chapo Guzmán
El nuevo mapa del narco en México: CJNG se extiende como una plaga por todo el país

El Cártel de Sinaloa mantiene también su presencia dominante a pesar de la caída del Chapo Guzmán
WhatsApp trabaja en una nueva herramienta para enviar imágenes y videos que se autodestruyen

Se trata de una función que está en etapa de prueba, según el sitio WABetaInfo. El objetivo es cuidar la privacidad de los usuarios
WhatsApp trabaja en una nueva herramienta para enviar imágenes y videos que se autodestruyen

Se trata de una función que está en etapa de prueba, según el sitio WABetaInfo. El objetivo es cuidar la privacidad de los usuarios
Los usuarios de iOS 14 ya pueden configurar Gmail como app de correo predeterminada

Esta alternativa ahora está disponible con la última versión del sistema operativo móvil de Apple. Cómo establecer esta opción desde el menú de Ajustes del iPhone
Los usuarios de iOS 14 ya pueden configurar Gmail como app de correo predeterminada

Esta alternativa ahora está disponible con la última versión del sistema operativo móvil de Apple. Cómo establecer esta opción desde el menú de Ajustes del iPhone
“Un informe muy completo”: López Obrador, SCJN y FGR informarán los avances del caso Ayotzinapa el sábado

A unos días de que se cumplan 6 años de la desaparición de los estudiantes, el mandatario se comprometió a seguir trabajando para esclarecer todos los hechos
“Un informe muy completo”: López Obrador, SCJN y FGR informarán los avances del caso Ayotzinapa el sábado

A unos días de que se cumplan 6 años de la desaparición de los estudiantes, el mandatario se comprometió a seguir trabajando para esclarecer todos los hechos
Alcohol adulterado: la otra epidemia que está causando muertes en México

Puebla, Jalisco, Yucatán y Morelos son las otras entidades mexicanas en las que se ha presentado esta situación
Alcohol adulterado: la otra epidemia que está causando muertes en México

Puebla, Jalisco, Yucatán y Morelos son las otras entidades mexicanas en las que se ha presentado esta situación
