ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-OHIO

Trump delivers remarks on the American worker

Start: 21 Sep 2020 21:05 GMT

End: 21 Sep 2020 22:00 GMT

DAYTON, OHIO - U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on "Fighting for the American Worker."

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com