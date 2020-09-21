Lunes 21 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-OHIO

Por REUTERSSEP 21
21 de Septiembre de 2020

Trump delivers remarks on the American worker

Start: 21 Sep 2020 21:05 GMT

End: 21 Sep 2020 22:00 GMT

DAYTON, OHIO - U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on "Fighting for the American Worker."

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Billy Álvarez sufrió otra derrota legal: juez negó suspensión definitiva en contra de orden de aprehensión

El directivo de la Cooperativa La Cruz Azul sigue sin presentarse ante las autoridades, que lo investigan por delitos como delincuencia organizada y administración fraudulenta
“El Mayo Zambada puede morir cualquier día y sin pisar la cárcel”: Mike Vigil

Para el ex agente de la DEA, el cabecilla del Cártel de Sinaloa, no cometerá los mismos errores que “El Chapo” Guzmán y se mantendrá oculto hasta el día de su muerte
La ceremonia virtual de los premios Emmy registró los peores niveles de audiencia de su historia

Cerca de 6,1 millones de espectadores siguieron la atípica gala el domingo por la noche. Con los nominados en sus casas, el show no logró atraer la cantidad usual de espectadores
En su regreso a la TV, Ellen DeGeneres habló de las acusaciones de acoso laboral en su contra y pidió disculpas

La presentadora abordó el tema en el primer programa de la nueva temporada del show que lidera desde 2003
Un grupo de brasileños expertos en lectura de labios determinó cuál fue el insulto que recibió Neymar en el clásico de Francia

El futbolista del PSG se marchó expulsado por haber agredido a Álvaro González, del Olympique de Marsella, a quien acusó de realizar comentarios racistas
Emitieron orden de aprehensión contra Jaime Slomianski, ex titular de la Agencia de Gestión Urbana

BMV cae a su peor nivel en cuatro meses por incertidumbre ante el COVID-19

La bolsa mexicana maneja pérdidas que no se tenían registro desde mayo de este año
El régimen chino ascendió a un jefe de policía sancionado por los abusos a los derechos humanos de la minoría musulmana Uigur

Wang Minshan es ahora un miembro del Comité Permanente del Partido Comunista en la región de Xinjiang, donde Beijing montó campos de concentración en los que llegó a albergar al menos un millón de miembros del grupo étnico y religioso
Trágico derrumbe de un edificio en India: al menos 15 muertos y varias personas atrapadas entre los escombros

El hecho ocurrió durante la madrugada en el poblado de Bhiwandi, próximo a la capital financiera de Bombay. Los socorristas lograron rescatar a unas 20 personas, entre ellas dos niños de cuatro y siete años
UIF: estos son los ocho cárteles que crecieron en el sexenio de Peña Nieto

Santiago Nieto, titular de la unidad, presentó la Evaluación Nacional de Riesgos 2019-2020, informó que preparan cuarto golpe contra una organización criminal
Conmebol confirmó días y horarios de la primera doble fecha de Eliminatorias rumbo a Qatar 2022

Las 10 selecciones comenzarán la ilusión en octubre, cuando se celebren los primeros encuentros
Se esperan lluvias fuertes y caída de granizo en la CDMX: estas son las recomendaciones

Las precipitaciones podrían dejar registros de hasta 50 litros por metro cuadrado
MAS NOTICIAS