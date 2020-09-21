ADVISORY UN-ANNIVERSARY/

World leaders mark the 75th anniversary of U.N.

Start: 21 Sep 2020 12:59 GMT

End: 21 Sep 2020 13:59 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - World leaders take part in one-day event to mark to mark the 75th anniversary of U.N. The theme for the event is: “The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism.”

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT Meeting begins with statement by UNGA president, then Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, followed by other officials, youth representatives and member states

(Full list of speakers TBA)

World leaders are not traveling to New York for the event, any participation will be virtual.

