Lunes 21 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY UN-ANNIVERSARY/

Por REUTERSSEP 21
18 de Septiembre de 2020

World leaders mark the 75th anniversary of U.N.

Start: 21 Sep 2020 12:59 GMT

End: 21 Sep 2020 13:59 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - World leaders take part in one-day event to mark to mark the 75th anniversary of U.N. The theme for the event is: “The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism.”

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT Meeting begins with statement by UNGA president, then Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, followed by other officials, youth representatives and member states

(Full list of speakers TBA)

World leaders are not traveling to New York for the event, any participation will be virtual.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La opositora bielorrusa Svetlana Tijanóvskaya se reunió con los cancilleres europeos que discutirán sanciones contra Alexander Lukashenko

Fuentes comunitarias dijeron que Chipre bloquea, con su veto, la adopción de las medidas por manipulación electoral y represión. Además, el bloque tomará medidas contra tres empresas de Turquía, Jordania y Kazajistán por violación del embargo de armas dispuesto para Libia
La opositora bielorrusa Svetlana Tijanóvskaya se reunió con los cancilleres europeos que discutirán sanciones contra Alexander Lukashenko

Fuentes comunitarias dijeron que Chipre bloquea, con su veto, la adopción de las medidas por manipulación electoral y represión. Además, el bloque tomará medidas contra tres empresas de Turquía, Jordania y Kazajistán por violación del embargo de armas dispuesto para Libia
Un final para el infarto y una nueva victoria de Los Lakers: el triple decisivo que puso 2-0 la definición de la Conferencia Oeste de la NBA

La franquicia de Los Ángeles se quedó con el triunfo por 150 a 103 sobre Denver Nuggets gracias al tiro del final. Las imágenes
Un final para el infarto y una nueva victoria de Los Lakers: el triple decisivo que puso 2-0 la definición de la Conferencia Oeste de la NBA

La franquicia de Los Ángeles se quedó con el triunfo por 150 a 103 sobre Denver Nuggets gracias al tiro del final. Las imágenes
Nueva encuesta: los latinos prefieren a Joe Biden frente a Donald Trump y reprueban el mandato del presidente

El candidato demócrata mantiene una considerable ventaja sobre el mandatario en un sondeo realizado por tres medios masivos de los Estados Unidos
Nueva encuesta: los latinos prefieren a Joe Biden frente a Donald Trump y reprueban el mandato del presidente

El candidato demócrata mantiene una considerable ventaja sobre el mandatario en un sondeo realizado por tres medios masivos de los Estados Unidos
Lorenzo Méndez rompió el silencio sobre su ruptura con “Chiquis” Rivera: “No le deseo esto a nadie, espero un milagro”

El cantante subió a su cuenta de Instagram una foto junto a su todavía esposa y un mensaje en donde le dijo "te amo"
Lorenzo Méndez rompió el silencio sobre su ruptura con “Chiquis” Rivera: “No le deseo esto a nadie, espero un milagro”

El cantante subió a su cuenta de Instagram una foto junto a su todavía esposa y un mensaje en donde le dijo "te amo"
Se define el futuro de Luis Suárez: el acuerdo con el Barcelona y su próximo destino

El delantero uruguayo está cerca de abandonar la institución en la que se convirtió en el tercer máximo goleador histórico
Se define el futuro de Luis Suárez: el acuerdo con el Barcelona y su próximo destino

El delantero uruguayo está cerca de abandonar la institución en la que se convirtió en el tercer máximo goleador histórico
Una vacante en la Corte Suprema añade incertidumbre a las elecciones

Luego de la muerte de Ruth Bader Ginsburg, no está claro si la coalición de derecha del presidente Donald Trump estaría más motivada a confirmar a un nuevo magistrado que la alianza de liberales y moderados que apoyan a Joe Biden
Una vacante en la Corte Suprema añade incertidumbre a las elecciones

Luego de la muerte de Ruth Bader Ginsburg, no está claro si la coalición de derecha del presidente Donald Trump estaría más motivada a confirmar a un nuevo magistrado que la alianza de liberales y moderados que apoyan a Joe Biden
Adiós Belinda: Lupillo Rivera presentó a su nueva novia y se dijo “felizmente enamorado”

El cantante compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un clip en compañía de la mujer con la que se encuentra "pleno y agradecido". Sus seguidores la compararon con Shakira y Jenni Rivera
Adiós Belinda: Lupillo Rivera presentó a su nueva novia y se dijo “felizmente enamorado”

El cantante compartió en su cuenta de Instagram un clip en compañía de la mujer con la que se encuentra "pleno y agradecido". Sus seguidores la compararon con Shakira y Jenni Rivera
Dos libaneses fueron condenados a cadena perpetua por el atentado de Hezbollah contra turistas israelíes en Bulgaria en 2012

Meliad Ferah y Hasan el Hajj Hasan recibieron las penas más severas del código penal búlgaro, pero siguen prófugos. El ataque con bomba dejó cinco muertos y 38 personas resultaron heridas. El tercer terrorista murió en la explosión
Dos libaneses fueron condenados a cadena perpetua por el atentado de Hezbollah contra turistas israelíes en Bulgaria en 2012

Meliad Ferah y Hasan el Hajj Hasan recibieron las penas más severas del código penal búlgaro, pero siguen prófugos. El ataque con bomba dejó cinco muertos y 38 personas resultaron heridas. El tercer terrorista murió en la explosión
Como Kim Jong-un y con escenas robadas de Hollywood: así es la nueva propaganda militar de Xi Jinping

La Fuerza Aérea del Ejército Popular de Liberación, que se jacta de su tecnología de última generación, divulgó un video con imágenes extraídas sin pagar derechos de autor a películas nominadas al premio Oscar
Como Kim Jong-un y con escenas robadas de Hollywood: así es la nueva propaganda militar de Xi Jinping

La Fuerza Aérea del Ejército Popular de Liberación, que se jacta de su tecnología de última generación, divulgó un video con imágenes extraídas sin pagar derechos de autor a películas nominadas al premio Oscar
Irán y Corea del Norte retomaron sus planes de cooperación nuclear y de misiles de largo alcance

La información fue dada a conocer por la agencia Reuters. Creen que el régimen teocrático podría tener un arma de destrucción masiva antes de fin de año
Irán y Corea del Norte retomaron sus planes de cooperación nuclear y de misiles de largo alcance

La información fue dada a conocer por la agencia Reuters. Creen que el régimen teocrático podría tener un arma de destrucción masiva antes de fin de año
Diego Schwartzman busca dar el gran golpe de su carrera ante Novak Djokovic en la final del Masters 1000 de Roma: hora y TV

El argentino va por un triunfo ante el número uno del mundo para alzarse por primera vez con un título de esta categoría y llegar al Top Ten del ranking. Desde las 12
Diego Schwartzman busca dar el gran golpe de su carrera ante Novak Djokovic en la final del Masters 1000 de Roma: hora y TV

El argentino va por un triunfo ante el número uno del mundo para alzarse por primera vez con un título de esta categoría y llegar al Top Ten del ranking. Desde las 12
Amnistía Internacional denunció que en América Latina las cuarentenas han sido aprovechadas como forma de represión

La organización documentó cómo en Venezuela, El Salvador y Paraguay las autoridades han sometido a personas migrantes y refugiadas a menudo en condiciones insalubres y a veces inhumanas, sin alimentación, agua ni asistencia médica suficientes
Amnistía Internacional denunció que en América Latina las cuarentenas han sido aprovechadas como forma de represión

La organización documentó cómo en Venezuela, El Salvador y Paraguay las autoridades han sometido a personas migrantes y refugiadas a menudo en condiciones insalubres y a veces inhumanas, sin alimentación, agua ni asistencia médica suficientes
