ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MADRID

Activity during rush hour in Madrid as restrictions are enforced
Start: 21 Sep 2020 05:55 GMT
End: 21 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
MADRID – Activity during rush hour at Madrid’s working class neighbourhood of Vallecas, one of the 26 areas in the capital where movement has been restricted from Monday due to the surge in coronavirus infections. People will only be allowed to leave to go to work, study or due to reason of force majeure.
