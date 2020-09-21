Domingo 20 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MADRID

Por REUTERSSEP 21
21 de Septiembre de 2020

Activity during rush hour in Madrid as restrictions are enforced

Start: 21 Sep 2020 05:55 GMT

End: 21 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

MADRID – Activity during rush hour at Madrid’s working class neighbourhood of Vallecas, one of the 26 areas in the capital where movement has been restricted from Monday due to the surge in coronavirus infections. People will only be allowed to leave to go to work, study or due to reason of force majeure.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Grupo fascista que quiere romper la estabilidad política que hoy vivimos en México”: Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar sobre FRENAAA

El líder nacional de Morena aseguró que el Frente Nacional Anti AMLO es dirigido por un grupo de provocadores y golpistas
Agricultores rechazaron versión de accidente: exigen justicia por muerte de Yessica Silva y la solución del conflicto por el agua en Chihuahua

La mujer murió por la herida que le provocó un elemento de la Guardia Nacional durante la toma de la Presa de La Chiquita que las autoridades señalaron como un “lamentable accidente"
La indirecta de Carlos Salcido a Oribe Peralta: “Habla dentro de una cancha y no afuera”

Tras la derrota de las Chivas contra el América, la polémica del clásico nacional continúa con las opiniones de los ex rojiblancos en redes sociales
Diamantes y un sofisticado atuendo: Zendaya y el look de la ganadora del Emmy a mejor actriz

Fiel a su estilo fashionista, la actriz californiana mostró que el glamour se puede llevar en cuarentena
La broma que se salió de control en los premios Emmy: Jennifer Aniston tuvo que usar un extintor de fuego en el escenario del Staples Center

La actriz se unió al anfitrión de la ceremonia para presentar la categoría a mejor actriz de comedia, pero el sketch no salió a la perfección
Horacio Zeballos se consagró campeón en dobles en Roma y alcanzó una marca de Guillermo Vilas

En dupla con el español Marcel Granollers, el Cebolla superó a los franceses Jeremy Chardy y Fabrice Martin por 6-4, 5-7 y 10-8 y sumó un nuevo trofeo de Masters 1000
Así opera la red de espías venezolanos infiltrados por la dictadura de Nicolás Maduro en Colombia

En los últimos meses las autoridades colombianas identificaron y expulsaron a 29 agentes chavistas del Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia (SEBIN)
Estudia, entrena y sueña con romper el tenis femenino: quién es Gala Arangio, la joven promesa de México y Argentina

Su padre fue un futbolista argentino que brilló en la Primera División mexicana, pero la tenista de 15 años prefirió las raquetas antes que los balones y busca ser la número uno del mundo
Peña Nieto es investigado en Estados Unidos: transacciones revelarían “cleptocracia”

Esta investigación abona a los presuntos casos de corrupción y lavado de dinero que acusó Emilio Lozoya contra el expresidente mexicano y Luis Videgaray
La lista parcial de ganadores de los premios Emmy 2020

La ceremonia de entrega de los galardones a lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense se realiza de manera virtual con la conducción de Jimmy Kimmel
Coronavirus en México: suman 73,493 muertos y 697,663 contagios

La Secretaría de Salud dio a conocer los indicadores más relevantes de la epidemia en el país
Antes de considerar el ingreso básico universal, partidos políticos deben aceptar recorte de 50%: Mario Delgado

El diputado argumentó que el gobierno federal ha impulsado programas sociales que actualmente benefician al 70% de la población
