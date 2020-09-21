Lunes 21 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/

Por REUTERSSEP 21
8 de Septiembre de 2020

European Union leaders hold an extraordinary 2-day summit

Start: 24 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 25 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - BRUSSELS - European Union leaders hold an extraordinary summit to discuss issues related to the single market, industrial policy and digital transformation, as well as external relations, in particular relations with Turkey and with China as well as Brexit.

SCHEDULE:

TBA - PLEASE MONITOR

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS/EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / VARIOUS EUROPEAN LANGUAGES

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Quién fue Jovita Idár, la periodista mexicoamericana que Google homenajea este lunes en su doodle

Quién fue Jovita Idár, la periodista mexicoamericana que Google homenajea este lunes en su doodle

A través del periódico La Crónica, Idár denunciaba las carencias de la comunidad
A través del periódico La Crónica, Idár denunciaba las carencias de la comunidad

Quién fue Jovita Idár, la periodista mexicoamericana que Google homenajea este lunes en su doodle

Quién fue Jovita Idár, la periodista mexicoamericana que Google homenajea este lunes en su doodle

A través del periódico La Crónica, Idár denunciaba las carencias de la comunidad
A través del periódico La Crónica, Idár denunciaba las carencias de la comunidad

Estas son las vialidades afectadas en CDMX por el plantón de FRENAAA

Estas son las vialidades afectadas en CDMX por el plantón de FRENAAA

Por el plantón del grupo FRENAAA, diversos bloqueos concentrados en estas calles de CDMX han hecho batallar a los automovilistas que intentan llegar a sus destinos
Por el plantón del grupo FRENAAA, diversos bloqueos concentrados en estas calles de CDMX han hecho batallar a los automovilistas que intentan llegar a sus destinos

Estas son las vialidades afectadas en CDMX por el plantón de FRENAAA

Estas son las vialidades afectadas en CDMX por el plantón de FRENAAA

Por el plantón del grupo FRENAAA, diversos bloqueos concentrados en estas calles de CDMX han hecho batallar a los automovilistas que intentan llegar a sus destinos
Por el plantón del grupo FRENAAA, diversos bloqueos concentrados en estas calles de CDMX han hecho batallar a los automovilistas que intentan llegar a sus destinos

El reto que recibió Novak Djokovic por ingresar a la cancha sin el tapabocas

El reto que recibió Novak Djokovic por ingresar a la cancha sin el tapabocas

El serbio se olvidó el barbijo cuando ingresó al court central para afrontar la final del Masters 1000 de Roma ante Diego Schwartzman
El serbio se olvidó el barbijo cuando ingresó al court central para afrontar la final del Masters 1000 de Roma ante Diego Schwartzman

El reto que recibió Novak Djokovic por ingresar a la cancha sin el tapabocas

El reto que recibió Novak Djokovic por ingresar a la cancha sin el tapabocas

El serbio se olvidó el barbijo cuando ingresó al court central para afrontar la final del Masters 1000 de Roma ante Diego Schwartzman
El serbio se olvidó el barbijo cuando ingresó al court central para afrontar la final del Masters 1000 de Roma ante Diego Schwartzman

Coronavirus en CDMX: el número de hospitalizaciones está estancado

Coronavirus en CDMX: el número de hospitalizaciones está estancado

Coronavirus en CDMX: el número de hospitalizaciones está estancado
Coronavirus en CDMX: el número de hospitalizaciones está estancado

Coronavirus en CDMX: el número de hospitalizaciones está estancado

Coronavirus en CDMX: el número de hospitalizaciones está estancado

Coronavirus en CDMX: el número de hospitalizaciones está estancado
Coronavirus en CDMX: el número de hospitalizaciones está estancado

Narcos, corrupción e impunidad: FinCEN Files reveló la pasmosa facilidad con la que se lava el dinero en México

Narcos, corrupción e impunidad: FinCEN Files reveló la pasmosa facilidad con la que se lava el dinero en México

La nueva filtración periodística a nivel mundial revela los factores que facilitan mover dinero de procedencia ilícita
La nueva filtración periodística a nivel mundial revela los factores que facilitan mover dinero de procedencia ilícita

Narcos, corrupción e impunidad: FinCEN Files reveló la pasmosa facilidad con la que se lava el dinero en México

Narcos, corrupción e impunidad: FinCEN Files reveló la pasmosa facilidad con la que se lava el dinero en México

La nueva filtración periodística a nivel mundial revela los factores que facilitan mover dinero de procedencia ilícita
La nueva filtración periodística a nivel mundial revela los factores que facilitan mover dinero de procedencia ilícita

Estados Unidos impuso sanciones a Nicolás Maduro y a funcionarios iraníes por violar el embargo de armas

Estados Unidos impuso sanciones a Nicolás Maduro y a funcionarios iraníes por violar el embargo de armas

Las medidas alcanzan al ministro de Defensa del régimen persa y al programa nuclear de Teherán. “Es una advertencia que debería ser escuchada en todo el mundo”, remarcó Mike Pompeo
Las medidas alcanzan al ministro de Defensa del régimen persa y al programa nuclear de Teherán. “Es una advertencia que debería ser escuchada en todo el mundo”, remarcó Mike Pompeo

Estados Unidos impuso sanciones a Nicolás Maduro y a funcionarios iraníes por violar el embargo de armas

Estados Unidos impuso sanciones a Nicolás Maduro y a funcionarios iraníes por violar el embargo de armas

Las medidas alcanzan al ministro de Defensa del régimen persa y al programa nuclear de Teherán. “Es una advertencia que debería ser escuchada en todo el mundo”, remarcó Mike Pompeo
Las medidas alcanzan al ministro de Defensa del régimen persa y al programa nuclear de Teherán. “Es una advertencia que debería ser escuchada en todo el mundo”, remarcó Mike Pompeo

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del 21 de septiembre para secundaria

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del 21 de septiembre para secundaria

Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy
Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del 21 de septiembre para secundaria

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del 21 de septiembre para secundaria

Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy
Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy

Donald Trump advirtió que no habrá acuerdo con TikTok si la firma china ByteDance mantiene el control sobre la aplicación en EEUU

Donald Trump advirtió que no habrá acuerdo con TikTok si la firma china ByteDance mantiene el control sobre la aplicación en EEUU

El mandatario estadounidense dijo que solo dará su aprobación si es que Oracle y Walmart tienen un manejo total de la nueva firma
El mandatario estadounidense dijo que solo dará su aprobación si es que Oracle y Walmart tienen un manejo total de la nueva firma

Donald Trump advirtió que no habrá acuerdo con TikTok si la firma china ByteDance mantiene el control sobre la aplicación en EEUU

Donald Trump advirtió que no habrá acuerdo con TikTok si la firma china ByteDance mantiene el control sobre la aplicación en EEUU

El mandatario estadounidense dijo que solo dará su aprobación si es que Oracle y Walmart tienen un manejo total de la nueva firma
El mandatario estadounidense dijo que solo dará su aprobación si es que Oracle y Walmart tienen un manejo total de la nueva firma

“Yo espero que la apruebe”: López Obrador no ve obstáculos para que la SCJN admita la consulta de juicio a expresidentes

“Yo espero que la apruebe”: López Obrador no ve obstáculos para que la SCJN admita la consulta de juicio a expresidentes

“No es presionar a nadie, es apego estricto a la legalidad, así está el artículo 35 de la Constitución y la ley de la materia, y yo hice mi escrito con apego a ese marco legal”, aseguró el presidente de México
“No es presionar a nadie, es apego estricto a la legalidad, así está el artículo 35 de la Constitución y la ley de la materia, y yo hice mi escrito con apego a ese marco legal”, aseguró el presidente de México

“Yo espero que la apruebe”: López Obrador no ve obstáculos para que la SCJN admita la consulta de juicio a expresidentes

“Yo espero que la apruebe”: López Obrador no ve obstáculos para que la SCJN admita la consulta de juicio a expresidentes

“No es presionar a nadie, es apego estricto a la legalidad, así está el artículo 35 de la Constitución y la ley de la materia, y yo hice mi escrito con apego a ese marco legal”, aseguró el presidente de México
“No es presionar a nadie, es apego estricto a la legalidad, así está el artículo 35 de la Constitución y la ley de la materia, y yo hice mi escrito con apego a ese marco legal”, aseguró el presidente de México

Daniel Craig ya tendría reemplazante: quién será el nuevo James Bond

Daniel Craig ya tendría reemplazante: quién será el nuevo James Bond

El británico se despide del icónico personaje en “No Time to Die”, que se estrena en noviembre, y los rumores dicen que su lugar podría ser para el actor de “Peaky Blinders”
El británico se despide del icónico personaje en “No Time to Die”, que se estrena en noviembre, y los rumores dicen que su lugar podría ser para el actor de “Peaky Blinders”

Daniel Craig ya tendría reemplazante: quién será el nuevo James Bond

Daniel Craig ya tendría reemplazante: quién será el nuevo James Bond

El británico se despide del icónico personaje en “No Time to Die”, que se estrena en noviembre, y los rumores dicen que su lugar podría ser para el actor de “Peaky Blinders”
El británico se despide del icónico personaje en “No Time to Die”, que se estrena en noviembre, y los rumores dicen que su lugar podría ser para el actor de “Peaky Blinders”

Arturo Vidal se despidió del Barcelona con un emotivo mensaje

Arturo Vidal se despidió del Barcelona con un emotivo mensaje

El mediocampista chileno compartió varias imágenes y le agradeció a sus compañeros, su familia y todos los integrantes de la institución culé
El mediocampista chileno compartió varias imágenes y le agradeció a sus compañeros, su familia y todos los integrantes de la institución culé

Arturo Vidal se despidió del Barcelona con un emotivo mensaje

Arturo Vidal se despidió del Barcelona con un emotivo mensaje

El mediocampista chileno compartió varias imágenes y le agradeció a sus compañeros, su familia y todos los integrantes de la institución culé
El mediocampista chileno compartió varias imágenes y le agradeció a sus compañeros, su familia y todos los integrantes de la institución culé

Se formó la Depresión Tropical Diecisiete-E en el Océano Pacífico: dejará lluvias muy fuertes en Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán y Morelos

Se formó la Depresión Tropical Diecisiete-E en el Océano Pacífico: dejará lluvias muy fuertes en Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán y Morelos

Según el pronóstico de trayectoria el sistema no tocará tierra en México, pero su amplia circulación afectará al occidente del país en los próximos días
Según el pronóstico de trayectoria el sistema no tocará tierra en México, pero su amplia circulación afectará al occidente del país en los próximos días

Se formó la Depresión Tropical Diecisiete-E en el Océano Pacífico: dejará lluvias muy fuertes en Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán y Morelos

Se formó la Depresión Tropical Diecisiete-E en el Océano Pacífico: dejará lluvias muy fuertes en Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán y Morelos

Según el pronóstico de trayectoria el sistema no tocará tierra en México, pero su amplia circulación afectará al occidente del país en los próximos días
Según el pronóstico de trayectoria el sistema no tocará tierra en México, pero su amplia circulación afectará al occidente del país en los próximos días
MAS NOTICIAS