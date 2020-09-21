ADVISORY BELARUS-ELECTION/EU-TSIKHANOUSKAYA--TIME APPROX

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks to EU Parliament
Start: 21 Sep 2020 11:47 GMT
End: 21 Sep 2020 12:58 GMT
BRUSSELS - Joint press statement by European Parliament President David Sassoli and Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya following a meeting, before Tsikhanouskaya speaks to members of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs committee.
SCHEDULE:
1030GMT - Tsikhanouskaya and EU President David Sassoli make joint statement
1145GMT Opening statement by MEP David McCallister followed by debate with Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
