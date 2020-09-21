Lunes 21 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY BELARUS-ELECTION/EU-TSIKHANOUSKAYA--TIME APPROX

Por REUTERSSEP 21
21 de Septiembre de 2020

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks to EU Parliament

Start: 21 Sep 2020 11:47 GMT

End: 21 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - Joint press statement by European Parliament President David Sassoli and Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya following a meeting, before Tsikhanouskaya speaks to members of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs committee.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - Tsikhanouskaya and EU President David Sassoli make joint statement

1145GMT Opening statement by MEP David McCallister followed by debate with Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

