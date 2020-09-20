Principales nominaciones a los premios Emmy 2020

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: El presentador de televisión Jimmy Kimmel posa en el estreno de la película Dumplin en Los Ángeles, California, EEUU, el 6 de diciembre de 2018.REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/

20 sep (Reuters) - La entrega anual de los premios Emmy, que celebra lo mejor de la televisión, será realizada el domingo por la noche en una ceremonia virtual conducida por Jimmy Kimmel desde Los Ángeles.

A continuación, una lista de los nominados en las principales categorías:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Killing Eve" (AMC)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"Dead to Me" (Netflix)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"Insecure" (HBO)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

"Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)

"Mrs. America" (FX)

"Unbelievable" (Netflix)

"Unorthodox" (Netflix)

"Watchmen" (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

MEJOR ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Regina King, "Watchmen"

Octavia Spencer, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

MEJOR ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"

Betty Gilpin, "Glow"

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"

Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Tony Shaloub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

(Compilado por Jill Serjeant. Editado en español por Lucila Sigal)