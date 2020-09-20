Domingo 20 de Septiembre de 2020
Nominados a los premios Emmy 2020 en las principales categorías

20 de Septiembre de 2020

He aquí los nominados a las principales categorías de los 72° premios Emmy, considerados los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregarán el 20 de septiembre en una ceremonia virtual a causa de la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus.

- Mejor serie dramática -

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Killing Eve"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession"

- Mejor comedia -

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Dead to Me"

"The Good Place"

"Insecure"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

"Schitt's Creek"

"What We Do In the Shadows"

- Mejor actor dramático -

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

- Mejor actriz dramática -

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

- Mejor actor de comedia -

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

- Mejor actriz de comedia -

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

- Mejor actor secundario de serie dramática -

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

- Mejor actriz secundaria de serie dramática -

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

- Mejor actor secundario de comedia -

Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"

Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

- Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia -

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

- Mejor miniserie -

"Little Fires Everywhere"

"Mrs America"

"Unbelievable"

"Unorthodox"

"Watchmen"

- Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión -

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión -

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs America"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Regina King, "Watchmen"

Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

- Programas con más nominaciones -

"Watchmen" - 26

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 20

"Ozark" - 18

"Succession" - 18

"The Mandalorian" - 15

"Schitt's Creek" - 15

"Saturday Night Live" - 15

"The Crown" - 13

- Plataformas con más nominaciones -

Netflix: 160

HBO: 107

NBC: 47

ABC: 36

FX: 33

bur-ll/gma/yow

En la ola de despidos por la pandemia, las madres perdieron sus empleos antes que los padres

Un estudio de las universidades de Tufts y Duke reveló que la paternidad implicó una ventaja a la hora de ser considerado para un despido: el ámbito laboral tendió a proteger más a los hombres con hijos que a las madres trabajadoras

El Real Madrid iniciará su defensa del título con una dura visita ante la Real Sociedad: hora, TV y formaciones

El conjunto de Zindine Zidane intentará comenzar la temporada con el pie derecho en el Reale Arena

Tras eliminar a Rafa Nadal, el Peque Schwartzman busca un lugar en la final de Roma ante Denis Shapovalov: hora y TV

El Peque dio el golpe en los cuartos de final del Masters 1000 de Italia y en las semifinales se medirá contra el canadiense que busca acceder al Top Ten del ránking internacional

Cómo es el acuerdo con Oracle y Walmart que le permitirá a TikTok continuar en EEUU

Si bien el gigante chino ByteDance mantendría una gran parte del capital de la naciente firma, los inversores norteamericanos obtendrían el 20% de la empresa

Las FARC asesinaron a cuatro militares venezolanos en la lucha por el territorio que controla el ELN en la frontera con Colombia

Las guerrillas colombianas se disputan la zona, en territorio venezolano. Hace dos días comenzaron los disparos y explosiones en el municipio Páez del estado Apure

“Estamos decepcionadas”: dice activista y femimista de respuesta de AMLO frente a feminicidios

“Yo tenía esperanza. Él siempre hablaba de atender a las víctimas, de atender las causas, y a la mera hora nos dio la espalda a todos y todas”

Qué hay detrás del plantón de FRENAAA en la CDMX: estas son sus razones y exigencias

El movimiento instaló un campamento por tiempo indefinido en la Avenida Juárez para pedir la renuncia del presidente

Berlín, Londres y París dijeron que la reintroducción de sanciones a Irán por EEUU carece de “efecto legal”

En un comunicado conjunto, los tres países europeos que participaron en el acuerdo nuclear, habida cuenta de que Washington se retiró en 2018 del acuerdo

Aficionados estallaron contra Oribe Peralta tras la derrota de Chivas contra el América

El delantero fue captado con jugadores del equipo rival mientras reían y bromeaban al final del partido

“Si sigues así, te vas a ir”: Muñoz Ledo amenazó con expulsar de Morena al canciller Marcelo Ebrard

“No hay fórmulas únicas”: Hugo López-Gatell insistió en el respeto al protocolo para evitar rebrotes como en Europa

El subsecretario hizo hincapié en las diferencias socieconómicas entre ambas regiones, razón por la que no se pueden adoptar las mismas medidas sanitarias

Italia celebra este domingo un referéndum sobre la reducción de parlamentarios de la Cámara y el Senado

Más de 46,6 millones de italianos que están convocados a las urnas en esta jornada y en la del lunes para votar en el referéndum constitucional

