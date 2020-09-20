ADVISORY USA-COURT/GINSBURG-BIDEN

Biden speaks about Trump plan to name third justice to Supreme Court

Start: 20 Sep 2020 18:00 GMT

End: 20 Sep 2020 18:00 GMT

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about his rival, President Donald Trump's plan to name a third justice to the Supreme Court, a move that would cement a 6-3 conservative majority.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com