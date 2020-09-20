ADVISORY USA-COURT/GINSBURG-BIDEN

Biden speaks about Trump plan to name third justice to Supreme Court
Start: 20 Sep 2020 18:00 GMT
End: 20 Sep 2020 18:00 GMT
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about his rival, President Donald Trump's plan to name a third justice to the Supreme Court, a move that would cement a 6-3 conservative majority.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
A su vez, los opositores al actual gobierno denuncian que los grandes medios de comunicación han evitado darle cobertura al paro que iniciaron en el primer cuadro de la capital mexicana
La misión investigó la situación de los derechos humanos y descubrió delitos de lesa humanidad. En su trabajo, identificó los nueve métodos de las fuerzas chavistas para lastimar y humillar a los presos políticos
MAS NOTICIAS