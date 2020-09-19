Sábado 19 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP--TAPE PLAYBACK--

Por REUTERSSEP 19
19 de Septiembre de 2020

Trump departs White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

Start: 19 Sep 2020 21:21 GMT

End: 19 Sep 2020 21:33 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - Trump departs White House en route to Joint Base Andrews for North Carolina campaign event.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Se duplicarán las plazas para médicos en 2021, aseguró Arturo Herrera

El Secretario de Hacienda explicó que la cantidad de plazas disponibles pasará de 9,480 a 18,229 para poder hacerle frente a crisis como la del coronavirus
El Secretario de Hacienda explicó que la cantidad de plazas disponibles pasará de 9,480 a 18,229 para poder hacerle frente a crisis como la del coronavirus
Diego Schwartzman se quedó con el primer set ante Rafael Nadal en los cuartos de final del Masters 1000 de Roma

El Peque se llevó el primer parcial con un 6-2 ante el español, nueve veces campeón de este torneo y actual defensor de la corona
El Peque se llevó el primer parcial con un 6-2 ante el español, nueve veces campeón de este torneo y actual defensor de la corona
Paraguay capturó a Mauro Fernández Galeano, un “importante eslabón” del Comando Vermelho

Era secretario del narcotraficante brasileño Marcelo Pinheiro, alias “Piloto”, expulsado a Brasil en noviembre de 2018 tras asesinar en prisión a una joven que acudió a visitarlo
Era secretario del narcotraficante brasileño Marcelo Pinheiro, alias “Piloto”, expulsado a Brasil en noviembre de 2018 tras asesinar en prisión a una joven que acudió a visitarlo
“Juego para Federer”: el insólito error del juez en el partido entre Djokovic y Koepfer en el Masters 1000 de Roma

El español Nacho Forcadell protagonizó una equivocación que se viralizó en las redes sociales
El español Nacho Forcadell protagonizó una equivocación que se viralizó en las redes sociales
Dos fichajes de lujo para el Tottenham de Mourinho: selló el regreso de Gareth Bale y sumó a una joven figura del Real Madrid

El club londinense ha conseguido reforzarse con dos jugadores que no iban a ser tenidos en cuenta por Zinedine Zidane
El club londinense ha conseguido reforzarse con dos jugadores que no iban a ser tenidos en cuenta por Zinedine Zidane
EEUU anunció otros USD 348 millones en asistencia humanitaria para el pueblo venezolano

En total, desde 2017, el gobierno de Donald Trump destinó USD 1.200 millones para ayudar a quienes sufren el colapso del régimen de Maduro
En total, desde 2017, el gobierno de Donald Trump destinó USD 1.200 millones para ayudar a quienes sufren el colapso del régimen de Maduro
Soraya Jiménez, a 20 años de convertirse en “La primera mexicana de oro”

Fue la primer mujer en colocarse en un podio Olímpico desde México 68
Fue la primer mujer en colocarse en un podio Olímpico desde México 68
“Eres Federica P. Luche”: la acalorada discusión entre Eugenio Derbez y Alessandra Rosaldo que casi provoca un accidente vial

La pareja compartió sus conflictos en su canal de YouTube
La pareja compartió sus conflictos en su canal de YouTube
Tras la polémica que se generó, Koeman explicó su decisión de relegar a una de las máximas promesas del Barcelona

El entrenador desmintió que le haya dicho a Riqui Puig que no lo tendrá en cuenta, pero aclaró: “Le dije que aquí lo va a tener muy complicado”
El entrenador desmintió que le haya dicho a Riqui Puig que no lo tendrá en cuenta, pero aclaró: “Le dije que aquí lo va a tener muy complicado”
El FBI interceptó una carta con veneno dirigida al presidente Donald Trump

Los investigadores creen que el sobre con ricino -potencialmente mortal- fue enviado desde Canadá
Los investigadores creen que el sobre con ricino -potencialmente mortal- fue enviado desde Canadá
Seguidores de López Obrador se olvidan de la “sana distancia”: decenas de personas se arremolinaron para saludar al mandatario

Entre los manifestantes se encontraban algunos niños que tampoco traían ninguna medida de protección para evitar algún contagio de COVD-19
Entre los manifestantes se encontraban algunos niños que tampoco traían ninguna medida de protección para evitar algún contagio de COVD-19
Una rata gigante y basura provocaron la muerte de Doña Mary, tras inundarse su casa por la lluvia en CDMX

La mujer de 54 años no pudo salir de su vivienda y murió ahogada al lado de su mascota en la alcaldía Magdalena Contreras
La mujer de 54 años no pudo salir de su vivienda y murió ahogada al lado de su mascota en la alcaldía Magdalena Contreras
MAS NOTICIAS