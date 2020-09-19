ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump campaigns in North Carolina

Start: 19 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 19 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC, USA - U.S. President Donald Trump campaigns in North Carolina

Schedule: TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com