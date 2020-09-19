ADVISORY USA-COURT/GINSBURG --PROFANITY

Mourners gather in DC following death of Justice Ginsburg
Start: 19 Sep 2020 01:51 GMT
End: 19 Sep 2020 03:18 GMT
**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS PROFANITY**
WASHINGTON DC, USA - Mourners gather in Washington DC after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg
El mandatario se encontraba sobre el escenario en medio de un mitin cuando se dio a conocer la noticia de la muerte de la popular magistrada y fue informado del fallecimiento por reporteros después de su discurso
