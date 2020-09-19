ADVISORY USA-COURT/GINSBURG

Mourners gather in DC following death of Justice Ginsburg

Start: 19 Sep 2020 03:49 GMT

End: 19 Sep 2020 04:02 GMT

WASHINGTON DC, USA - Mourners gather in Washington DC after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com