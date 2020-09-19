Sábado 19 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-COURT/GINSBURG

Por REUTERSSEP 19
19 de Septiembre de 2020

Mourners gather in DC following death of Justice Ginsburg

Start: 19 Sep 2020 03:49 GMT

End: 19 Sep 2020 04:02 GMT

WASHINGTON DC, USA - Mourners gather in Washington DC after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Vinculan a proceso a la Reina del Sur en Puebla por el asesinato de un policía

Su alias hace referencia al personaje escrito por el español Arturo Pérez Reverte, Teresa Mendoza, y quien supuestamente está basado en la narcotraficante Sandra Ávila
“Colate” aclaró su relación con la ex esposa de Alejandro Sanz y reveló que son muy cercanos

El argentino también estrenará un programa con Verónica Bastos en el que retomarán asuntos relacionados con el espectáculo con un toque de humor
La misteriosa desaparición de la tienda en línea de la hija del Chapo Guzmán

La marca El Chapo 701 fue lanzada por Alejandrina Guzmán, hija del capo, pero desde que entregó despensas en plena pandemia, la página de la marca ha ido quitando contenido
Requisitos y fechas para conseguir uno de los empleos que ofrece el Gobierno de la CDMX

El programa de trabajo “Mejorando la Ciudad, Nuestra Casa”, contratará a 15,336 personas que tendrán diferentes funciones y salarios
Senadores del PAN denunciaron a López-Gatell ante FGR por presunto mal manejo de pandemia de COVID-19

Los legisladores panistas señalan que el “zar del coronavirus” ha incurrido en omisiones y negligencia, lo cual ha atentado contra la vida y salud de las personas
Duro golpe al CJNG: fuerzas federales incautaron camionetas blindadas y lanzagranadas

Debido a la violencia, desde hace unos años se formaron en la región las llamadas autodefensas, agrupaciones que combaten al crimen organizado
19-S: las imágenes del terremoto de 2017 en la CDMX, tres años después

Un sismo de 7.1 grados Richter, provocó al menos el derrumbe de al menos 29 edificios en la ciudad de México
“Sí existe, no le hagan caso a Paty Navidad”: el consejo de platanito sobre COVID-19

El comediante dijo que afortunadamente no hubo contagiados en su casa ni en sus espectáculos
Trump se pronunció sobre la muerte de la jueza Ruth Bader Ginsburg y dijo que tuvo una “vida increíble”

El mandatario se encontraba sobre el escenario en medio de un mitin cuando se dio a conocer la noticia de la muerte de la popular magistrada y fue informado del fallecimiento por reporteros después de su discurso
Después de sus peleas, Kanye West se comprometió a ayudar a Taylor Swift con su música

El músico prometió que él se encargará de hablar con el famoso mánager Scooter Braun, para que la cantante recupere los derechos de sus canciones
De Belinda hasta las Kardashian: a quién sigue Emma Coronel en Instagram

La esposa del Chapo Guzmán sumó 18,000 seguidores en 4 días tras obtener la verificación de su cuenta de Instragram, pero sólo sigue 130 cuentas que pueden ser un reflejo de sus gustos e intereses
La millonaria oferta que rechazó Luis Suárez para dejar Barcelona y sumarse al equipo de Beckham en Estados Unidos

El uruguayo habría descartado el ofrecimiento debido a que quiere seguir algunos años más en Europa
