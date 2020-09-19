Sábado 19 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Por REUTERSSEP 19
19 de Septiembre de 2020

Thai students hold mass rally against government & monarchy

Start: 19 Sep 2020 12:30 GMT

End: 19 Sep 2020 12:51 GMT

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thai students from the Thammasat University reposition to Sanam Luang ground near the Grand Palace to continue a mass rally in Bangkok to call for the ousting of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and a reform in the monarchy institution. Organizers say tens of thousands of students are expected to attend.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Nadie es más que otro y no todo el que tiene es malvado”: López Obrador tras reunión con Carlos Slim y Miguel Rincón

Antes de su segundo Informe de Gobierno, el presidente recalcó que su relación con la clase empresarial era buena aunque no aceptaría la corrupción
Antes de su segundo Informe de Gobierno, el presidente recalcó que su relación con la clase empresarial era buena aunque no aceptaría la corrupción
“Retomando la vida”: Andrea Legarreta regresa el próximo lunes a “Hoy” y lo hará con nuevo look

La conductora presumió la nueva tonalidad de su larga cabellera
La conductora presumió la nueva tonalidad de su larga cabellera
La Corte Suprema de Cabo Verde advirtió que no cederá ante las presiones sobre el destino de Alex Saab, el testaferro de Maduro

Las declaraciones del jefe de los magistrados del país africano, Bernardino Delgado, llegan mientras la dictadura venezolana exige la liberación del empresario colombiano, aún cuando EEUU pide su extradición por el lavado de millones de dólares del régimen
Las declaraciones del jefe de los magistrados del país africano, Bernardino Delgado, llegan mientras la dictadura venezolana exige la liberación del empresario colombiano, aún cuando EEUU pide su extradición por el lavado de millones de dólares del régimen
Corrupción inmobiliaria: a tres años del 19S, ninguna empresa constructora ha sido sancionada en la CDMX

A pesar que en algunos de los inmuebles dañados o colapsados por fallas en la construcción hubo víctimas mortales, no hay ningún responsable tras las rejas
A pesar que en algunos de los inmuebles dañados o colapsados por fallas en la construcción hubo víctimas mortales, no hay ningún responsable tras las rejas
Caminando sobre muertos: sicarios arrojan a sus víctimas en terrenos baldíos de Culiacán

ADVERTENCIA: el siguiente artículo contiene escenas de violencia explícita
ADVERTENCIA: el siguiente artículo contiene escenas de violencia explícita
Sorpresa en Barcelona: Koeman le comunicó a una de las principales joyas del club que no será tenido en cuenta

El director técnico tomó una inesperada decisión de cara al inicio de la temporada. En la lista de prescindibles también aparecen nombres como los de Arturo Vidal y Luis Suárez
El director técnico tomó una inesperada decisión de cara al inicio de la temporada. En la lista de prescindibles también aparecen nombres como los de Arturo Vidal y Luis Suárez
A 35 años del terremoto de 1985: decían que la Ciudad de México “había desaparecido”

El 19 de septiembre de 1985 en punto de las 07:19 horas, un sismo de 8.1 grados sacudió a la capital mexicana, dejando más de 15,000 muertos, según cifras extraoficiales. Algunos relatos informaron que la urbe prácticamente había desaparecido. Las imágenes son impactantes
El 19 de septiembre de 1985 en punto de las 07:19 horas, un sismo de 8.1 grados sacudió a la capital mexicana, dejando más de 15,000 muertos, según cifras extraoficiales. Algunos relatos informaron que la urbe prácticamente había desaparecido. Las imágenes son impactantes
Dolor, tristeza y un espíritu invencible: las conmovedoras imágenes del sismo del 19 de septiembre que sacudió a la CDMX

En el tercer aniversario del 19S, todo México recuerda uno de los pasajes más complejos de la historia
En el tercer aniversario del 19S, todo México recuerda uno de los pasajes más complejos de la historia
La realidad de la actividad sísmica en septiembre: un experto del SSN respondió si tiembla más en México este mes

Este 19 de septiembre se conmemora el tercer aniversario del sismo de 2017 y el trigésimo quinto del que sacudió a la capital en 1985
Este 19 de septiembre se conmemora el tercer aniversario del sismo de 2017 y el trigésimo quinto del que sacudió a la capital en 1985
Sin lugar en el Comipems: estas son otras opciones y requisitos para estudiar la preparatoria

Más de 300,000 jóvenes realizaron su examen de admisión en agosto
Más de 300,000 jóvenes realizaron su examen de admisión en agosto
“Estoy en la última etapa de mi vida”: el presente de Don Francisco a cinco años del final de “Sábado Gigante”

El presentador chileno hizo historia y marcó a generaciones en la televisión hispana
El presentador chileno hizo historia y marcó a generaciones en la televisión hispana
La terminante reacción de LeBron James cuando se enteró que no había ganado el premio al mejor jugador de la NBA

La máxima estrella de Los Ángeles Lakers se refirió al nuevo galardón como MVP que recibió el griego Giannis Antetokounmpo
La máxima estrella de Los Ángeles Lakers se refirió al nuevo galardón como MVP que recibió el griego Giannis Antetokounmpo
