ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Thai students hold mass rally against government & monarchy

Start: 19 Sep 2020 12:30 GMT

End: 19 Sep 2020 12:51 GMT

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thai students from the Thammasat University reposition to Sanam Luang ground near the Grand Palace to continue a mass rally in Bangkok to call for the ousting of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and a reform in the monarchy institution. Organizers say tens of thousands of students are expected to attend.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com