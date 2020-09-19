ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Thai students hold mass rally against government & monarchy
Start: 19 Sep 2020 12:30 GMT
End: 19 Sep 2020 12:51 GMT
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thai students from the Thammasat University reposition to Sanam Luang ground near the Grand Palace to continue a mass rally in Bangkok to call for the ousting of prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and a reform in the monarchy institution. Organizers say tens of thousands of students are expected to attend.
