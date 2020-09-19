Sábado 19 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY TAIWAN-LEE/

Por REUTERSSEP 19
18 de Septiembre de 2020

Memorial service for former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui

Start: 19 Sep 2020 01:30 GMT

End: 19 Sep 2020 03:50 GMT

PRE-EMPTED BY DEATH OF JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN- Memorial service held for the late Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui, to be attended by President Tsai Ing-wen, former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori and the visiting U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach. Lee's state funeral, where his remains will be laid to rest at a military cemetery, follows on Oct 7.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - Event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Taiwan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Duro golpe al CJNG: fuerzas federales incautaron camionetas blindadas y lanzagranadas

Debido a la violencia, desde hace unos años se formaron en la región las llamadas autodefensas, agrupaciones que combaten al crimen organizado
Duro golpe al CJNG: fuerzas federales incautaron camionetas blindadas y lanzagranadas

Debido a la violencia, desde hace unos años se formaron en la región las llamadas autodefensas, agrupaciones que combaten al crimen organizado
19-S: las imágenes del terremoto de 2017 en la CDMX, tres años después

Un sismo de 7.1 grados Richter, provocó al menos el derrumbe de al menos 29 edificios en la ciudad de México
19-S: las imágenes del terremoto de 2017 en la CDMX, tres años después

Un sismo de 7.1 grados Richter, provocó al menos el derrumbe de al menos 29 edificios en la ciudad de México
“Sí existe, no le hagan caso a Paty Navidad”: el consejo de platanito sobre COVID-19

El comediante dijo que afortunadamente no hubo contagiados en su casa ni en sus espectáculos
“Sí existe, no le hagan caso a Paty Navidad”: el consejo de platanito sobre COVID-19

El comediante dijo que afortunadamente no hubo contagiados en su casa ni en sus espectáculos
Trump se pronunció sobre la muerte de la jueza Ruth Bader Ginsburg y dijo que tuvo una “vida increíble”

El mandatario se encontraba sobre el escenario en medio de un mitin cuando se dio a conocer la noticia de la muerte de la popular magistrada y fue informado del fallecimiento por reporteros después de su discurso
Trump se pronunció sobre la muerte de la jueza Ruth Bader Ginsburg y dijo que tuvo una “vida increíble”

El mandatario se encontraba sobre el escenario en medio de un mitin cuando se dio a conocer la noticia de la muerte de la popular magistrada y fue informado del fallecimiento por reporteros después de su discurso
Después de sus peleas, Kanye West se comprometió a ayudar a Taylor Swift con su música

El músico prometió que él se encargará de hablar con el famoso mánager Scooter Braun, para que la cantante recupere los derechos de sus canciones
Después de sus peleas, Kanye West se comprometió a ayudar a Taylor Swift con su música

El músico prometió que él se encargará de hablar con el famoso mánager Scooter Braun, para que la cantante recupere los derechos de sus canciones
De Belinda hasta las Kardashian: a quién sigue Emma Coronel en Instagram

La esposa del Chapo Guzmán sumó 18,000 seguidores en 4 días tras obtener la verificación de su cuenta de Instragram, pero sólo sigue 130 cuentas que pueden ser un reflejo de sus gustos e intereses
De Belinda hasta las Kardashian: a quién sigue Emma Coronel en Instagram

La esposa del Chapo Guzmán sumó 18,000 seguidores en 4 días tras obtener la verificación de su cuenta de Instragram, pero sólo sigue 130 cuentas que pueden ser un reflejo de sus gustos e intereses
La millonaria oferta que rechazó Luis Suárez para dejar Barcelona y sumarse al equipo de Beckham en Estados Unidos

El uruguayo habría descartado el ofrecimiento debido a que quiere seguir algunos años más en Europa
La millonaria oferta que rechazó Luis Suárez para dejar Barcelona y sumarse al equipo de Beckham en Estados Unidos

El uruguayo habría descartado el ofrecimiento debido a que quiere seguir algunos años más en Europa
Cómo el narcotráfico en México se adentró en la industria de la explotación forestal

Chihuahua ha sido un territorio principal para el negocio: parte de lo que es conocido como el Triángulo Dorado, el área de cultivo de droga más grande en todo el país
Cómo el narcotráfico en México se adentró en la industria de la explotación forestal

Chihuahua ha sido un territorio principal para el negocio: parte de lo que es conocido como el Triángulo Dorado, el área de cultivo de droga más grande en todo el país
“Es una burla” desplegado de intelectuales: Omar Bello, periodista desplazado

Un grupo de 675 personalidades de la vida académica, científica y cultural de México, firmaron un documento para denunciar que el presidente de la república pone bajo asedio a la libertad de expresión
“Es una burla” desplegado de intelectuales: Omar Bello, periodista desplazado

Un grupo de 675 personalidades de la vida académica, científica y cultural de México, firmaron un documento para denunciar que el presidente de la república pone bajo asedio a la libertad de expresión
Tormenta Tropical Beta se formó frente a Tamaulipas

El ciclón se formó de la depresión tropical 22 que durante este viernes se intensificó subiendo en su escala de clasificación
Tormenta Tropical Beta se formó frente a Tamaulipas

El ciclón se formó de la depresión tropical 22 que durante este viernes se intensificó subiendo en su escala de clasificación
WhatsApp se convirtió en tendencia por una candente razón y los memes no lo pasaron por alto

Cientos de usuarios entraron al hashtag esperando noticias sobre una actualización o falla del servicio de mensajería instantánea más importante del mundo, pero se llevaron una sorpresa
WhatsApp se convirtió en tendencia por una candente razón y los memes no lo pasaron por alto

Cientos de usuarios entraron al hashtag esperando noticias sobre una actualización o falla del servicio de mensajería instantánea más importante del mundo, pero se llevaron una sorpresa
Investigadores acusan a personal del AGN de extraer documentos históricos subastados en el extranjero

Morton Subastas defendió que por ausencia de catálogo nacional no pueden corroborar si las piezas son robadas
Investigadores acusan a personal del AGN de extraer documentos históricos subastados en el extranjero

Morton Subastas defendió que por ausencia de catálogo nacional no pueden corroborar si las piezas son robadas
