ADVISORY TAIWAN-LEE/

Memorial service for former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui
Start: 19 Sep 2020 01:30 GMT
End: 19 Sep 2020 03:50 GMT
PRE-EMPTED BY DEATH OF JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG.
TAIPEI, TAIWAN- Memorial service held for the late Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui, to be attended by President Tsai Ing-wen, former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori and the visiting U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach. Lee's state funeral, where his remains will be laid to rest at a military cemetery, follows on Oct 7.
SCHEDULE:
0130GMT - Event begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Taiwan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com