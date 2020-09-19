ADVISORY TAIWAN-LEE/

Memorial service for former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui

Start: 19 Sep 2020 01:30 GMT

End: 19 Sep 2020 03:50 GMT

PRE-EMPTED BY DEATH OF JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN- Memorial service held for the late Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui, to be attended by President Tsai Ing-wen, former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori and the visiting U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach. Lee's state funeral, where his remains will be laid to rest at a military cemetery, follows on Oct 7.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - Event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Taiwan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com