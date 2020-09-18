Viernes 18 de Septiembre de 2020
Nominados a los premios Emmy 2020 en las principales categorías

18 de Septiembre de 2020

He aquí los nominados a las principales categorías de los 72° premios Emmy, considerados los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregarán el 20 de septiembre en una ceremonia virtual a causa de la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus.

- Mejor serie dramática -

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Killing Eve"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession"

- Mejor comedia -

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Dead to Me"

"The Good Place"

"Insecure"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

"Schitt's Creek"

"What We Do In the Shadows"

- Mejor actor dramático -

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

- Mejor actriz dramática -

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

- Mejor actor de comedia -

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

- Mejor actriz de comedia -

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

- Mejor actor secundario de serie dramática -

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

- Mejor actriz secundaria de serie dramática -

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

- Mejor actor secundario de comedia -

Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"

Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

- Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia -

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

- Mejor miniserie -

"Little Fires Everywhere"

"Mrs America"

"Unbelievable"

"Unorthodox"

"Watchmen"

- Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión -

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión -

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs America"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Regina King, "Watchmen"

Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

- Programas con más nominaciones -

"Watchmen" - 26

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 20

"Ozark" - 18

"Succession" - 18

"The Mandalorian" - 15

"Schitt's Creek" - 15

"Saturday Night Live" - 15

"The Crown" - 13

- Plataformas con más nominaciones -

Netflix: 160

HBO: 107

NBC: 47

ABC: 36

FX: 33

bur-ll/gma

Canadá abandonó las negociaciones para la firma de un acuerdo de libre comercio con China

Las relaciones bilaterales entre ambos países atraviesan uno de sus puntos más bajos en las últimas décadas. "La China de 2020 no es la China de 2016", afirmó el ministro de relaciones exteriores del país norteamericano
Canadá abandonó las negociaciones para la firma de un acuerdo de libre comercio con China

Las relaciones bilaterales entre ambos países atraviesan uno de sus puntos más bajos en las últimas décadas. "La China de 2020 no es la China de 2016", afirmó el ministro de relaciones exteriores del país norteamericano
¿Habrá macrosimulacro?: todo lo que debes saber sobre el aniversario de los sismos este 19 de septiembre

Esta actividad se realiza anualmente para conmemorar los sismos de 1985 y 2017
¿Habrá macrosimulacro?: todo lo que debes saber sobre el aniversario de los sismos este 19 de septiembre

Esta actividad se realiza anualmente para conmemorar los sismos de 1985 y 2017
“Tu piel está muy tensa”: los cirujanos de “Botched” se negaron a operar a la argentina Sabrina Sabrok

La actriz dedicada al cine para adultos quiso modificar su mirada, pero los especialistas le explicaron que esto no es posible
“Tu piel está muy tensa”: los cirujanos de “Botched” se negaron a operar a la argentina Sabrina Sabrok

La actriz dedicada al cine para adultos quiso modificar su mirada, pero los especialistas le explicaron que esto no es posible
Aprende en Casa II: dónde repasar las clases de la semana del 14 al 18 de septiembre

Aquí podrás encontrar el contenido de todas las clases de Aprende en Casa II desde el 31 de agosto hasta el 4 de septiembre
Aprende en Casa II: dónde repasar las clases de la semana del 14 al 18 de septiembre

Aquí podrás encontrar el contenido de todas las clases de Aprende en Casa II desde el 31 de agosto hasta el 4 de septiembre
Texas exige a México pagar el agua que debe; AMLO denuncia boicot político interno

Los agricultores chihuahenses dicen que esa deuda los está dejando sin agua
Texas exige a México pagar el agua que debe; AMLO denuncia boicot político interno

Los agricultores chihuahenses dicen que esa deuda los está dejando sin agua
Guardiola habló por primera vez sobre la frustrada salida de Lionel Messi y su futuro lejos del Barcelona

El DT catalán rompió el silencio tras los rumores que vincularon al astro argentino con el Manchester City
Guardiola habló por primera vez sobre la frustrada salida de Lionel Messi y su futuro lejos del Barcelona

El DT catalán rompió el silencio tras los rumores que vincularon al astro argentino con el Manchester City
“Incursiones esporádicas”: el diagnóstico oficial de la presencia del CJNG en CDMX

El secretario de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana, Alfonso Durazo, señaló que ese cártel busca alianzas con otras organizaciones delictivas asentadas en la capital del país, pero son “acuerdos frágiles”
“Incursiones esporádicas”: el diagnóstico oficial de la presencia del CJNG en CDMX

El secretario de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana, Alfonso Durazo, señaló que ese cártel busca alianzas con otras organizaciones delictivas asentadas en la capital del país, pero son “acuerdos frágiles”
Manifestantes vandalizan acceso principal a la UNAM y exigen liberación de estudiante

Hace 52 años de que el ejército tomó la Ciudad Universitaria de la UNAM para reprimir el Movimiento Estudiantil de 1968
Manifestantes vandalizan acceso principal a la UNAM y exigen liberación de estudiante

Hace 52 años de que el ejército tomó la Ciudad Universitaria de la UNAM para reprimir el Movimiento Estudiantil de 1968
La ruta del veneno: así llega el mortal fentanilo de China a los narcos mexicanos

Las rutas de envío de esta droga, que mata más de 170 personas al día en EEUU, están cada vez más extendidas en el territorio nacional
La ruta del veneno: así llega el mortal fentanilo de China a los narcos mexicanos

Las rutas de envío de esta droga, que mata más de 170 personas al día en EEUU, están cada vez más extendidas en el territorio nacional
“Este viaje termina aquí para mí”: Jesús Seade confirmó su eliminación como candidato a la OMC

El subsecretario para América del Norte de la SRE ayudó a fundar la Organización Mundial del Comercio en la década de los 90
“Este viaje termina aquí para mí”: Jesús Seade confirmó su eliminación como candidato a la OMC

El subsecretario para América del Norte de la SRE ayudó a fundar la Organización Mundial del Comercio en la década de los 90
El fin de la cuarentena reactiva el éxodo de venezolanos hacia Colombia

Se calcula que por cada venezolano que salió de Colombia este año, regresarían dos. El país espera que en los próximos meses los migrantes sean al rededor de 200 mil.
El fin de la cuarentena reactiva el éxodo de venezolanos hacia Colombia

Se calcula que por cada venezolano que salió de Colombia este año, regresarían dos. El país espera que en los próximos meses los migrantes sean al rededor de 200 mil.
Elecciones en EEUU: Joe Biden supera en recaudación de fondos a Donald Trump

Por primera vez desde que comenzara la contienda, la campaña demócrata tiene más dinero que la republicana. El presidente recortó su inversión en comerciales televisivos, pero los grandes donantes pueden salvar la situación
Elecciones en EEUU: Joe Biden supera en recaudación de fondos a Donald Trump

Por primera vez desde que comenzara la contienda, la campaña demócrata tiene más dinero que la republicana. El presidente recortó su inversión en comerciales televisivos, pero los grandes donantes pueden salvar la situación
