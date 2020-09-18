Viernes 18 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-MINNESOTA

Por REUTERSSEP 18
19 de Septiembre de 2020

Trump campaigns in Minnesota

Start: 18 Sep 2020 23:58 GMT

End: 19 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

BEMIDJI, MINNESOTA, USA - U.S. President Donald Trump expected to campaign in Minnesota on the state's first day of early voting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La fantástica asistencia de rabona de Lewandowski en la aplastante goleada del Bayern Múnich en la Bundesliga

El delantero polaco protagonizó un pase antológico para que Thomas Müller marque el quinto gol para el múltiple campeón de la liga alemana
El delantero polaco protagonizó un pase antológico para que Thomas Müller marque el quinto gol para el múltiple campeón de la liga alemana
Danny Masterson, protagonista de “That 70′s Show” apareció en la Corte a tres meses de su arresto

En una audiencia, el abogado del actor, Thomas Mesereau, explicó que los cargos contra su cliente eran políticamente motivados
En una audiencia, el abogado del actor, Thomas Mesereau, explicó que los cargos contra su cliente eran políticamente motivados
Nombres para tormentas tropicales se agotan por segunda vez en la historia

La primera ocasión que ocurrió algo similar fue en 2005, cuando el último ciclón tomó el nombre de Wilma y posteriormente tomaron las letras del alfabeto griego
La primera ocasión que ocurrió algo similar fue en 2005, cuando el último ciclón tomó el nombre de Wilma y posteriormente tomaron las letras del alfabeto griego
Murió a los 87 años Ruth Bader Ginsburg, histórica jueza de la Corte Suprema de EEUU

El máximo tribunal informó que su deceso fue consecuencia de un cáncer pancreático. Ocupó su banca durante más de 27 años
El máximo tribunal informó que su deceso fue consecuencia de un cáncer pancreático. Ocupó su banca durante más de 27 años
En una declaración conjunta, Mike Pompeo y Ernesto Araújo afirmaron que Venezuela “verá caer” a Nicolás Maduro

Los funcionarios brindaron una conferencia de prensa durante la visita del secretario de Estado de EEUU en Boa Vista, ciudad fronteriza que recibió a miles de refugiados venezolanos en los últimos meses
Los funcionarios brindaron una conferencia de prensa durante la visita del secretario de Estado de EEUU en Boa Vista, ciudad fronteriza que recibió a miles de refugiados venezolanos en los últimos meses
“Se fueron tomados de la mano”, Ricardo Franco contó la triste historia sobre la muerte de sus padres

Con menos de dos semanas de diferencia, el actor perdió a dos personas que eran los pilares de su vida
Con menos de dos semanas de diferencia, el actor perdió a dos personas que eran los pilares de su vida
“Violación flagrante de mis derechos”, calificó Felipe Calderón a consulta para enjuiciar a ex presidentes

Afirmó que las declaraciones del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador ejercen presión sobre magistrados del TEPJF
Afirmó que las declaraciones del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador ejercen presión sobre magistrados del TEPJF
México registró 2,973 homicidios dolosos en agosto, un alza de 0.67% frente al mismo mes de 2019

Entre enero y agosto de 2020, el país acumula 23,471 homicidios dolosos; Guanajuato es el estado con mayor número de muertos por este crimen con 3,032 homicidios en el mismo periodo
Entre enero y agosto de 2020, el país acumula 23,471 homicidios dolosos; Guanajuato es el estado con mayor número de muertos por este crimen con 3,032 homicidios en el mismo periodo
Regresan los vuelos internacionales en Colombia: cuáles serán los requisitos y el protocolo

Desde el 1° de septiembre ya están permitidos los de cabotaje y a partir del 21 de este mes las aerolíneas podrán retomar sus viajes a otros países
Desde el 1° de septiembre ya están permitidos los de cabotaje y a partir del 21 de este mes las aerolíneas podrán retomar sus viajes a otros países
“¿Pedir disculpas a quién?”, responden a AMLO intelectuales que firmaron desplegado para exigir libertad de expresión

El presidente consideró que los signantes son intelectuales orgánicos molestos, mientras que una decena de ellos han reafirmado su postura
El presidente consideró que los signantes son intelectuales orgánicos molestos, mientras que una decena de ellos han reafirmado su postura
Coronavirus: cómo fue la reapertura de los cines en Miami

Después de permanecer cerrados por casi medio año, las pantallas grandes volvieron a iluminarse en la ciudad del sur de la Florida. Pueden trabajar al 50% de su capacidad y está prohibido el consumo de comida y bebidas
Después de permanecer cerrados por casi medio año, las pantallas grandes volvieron a iluminarse en la ciudad del sur de la Florida. Pueden trabajar al 50% de su capacidad y está prohibido el consumo de comida y bebidas
19-S: ellos fueron los perros rescatistas héroes después del terremoto de 2017

Los binomios caninos trajeron consuelo a las y los mexicanos durante el terremoto del 19 de septiembre de 2017
Los binomios caninos trajeron consuelo a las y los mexicanos durante el terremoto del 19 de septiembre de 2017
