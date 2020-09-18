Viernes 18 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/MINNESOTA-EARLY VOTING

Por REUTERSSEP 18
18 de Septiembre de 2020

Voters in Minnesota head to the polls for early voting

Start: 18 Sep 2020 13:04 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2020 14:04 GMT

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA - Voters in the swing state of Minnesota head to the polls for early voting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El noble gesto de un atleta con un compañero antes de llegar a la meta que recorre el mundo

Diego Méntrida peleaba por el tercer lugar con James Teagle. Su rival se confundió de camino y él decidió esperarlo para dejarlo pasar
El noble gesto de un atleta con un compañero antes de llegar a la meta que recorre el mundo

Diego Méntrida peleaba por el tercer lugar con James Teagle. Su rival se confundió de camino y él decidió esperarlo para dejarlo pasar
Infierno en Celaya: mataron a un joven y luego en su funeral, un comando masacró a cinco personas

Este jueves, la entidad de Guanajuato registró el día más sangriento en lo que va de septiembre, con 26 homicidios. De estos, nueve se cometieron en Celaya
Infierno en Celaya: mataron a un joven y luego en su funeral, un comando masacró a cinco personas

Este jueves, la entidad de Guanajuato registró el día más sangriento en lo que va de septiembre, con 26 homicidios. De estos, nueve se cometieron en Celaya
“Mediocre”: una serie que rompe estigmas y visibiliza los trastornos mentales

La nueva producción de MTV es un retrato generacional crudo, sensible y sin filtro
“Mediocre”: una serie que rompe estigmas y visibiliza los trastornos mentales

La nueva producción de MTV es un retrato generacional crudo, sensible y sin filtro
“Poca mejoría”: el oscuro panorama para las aerolíneas y hotelería en México, según Moody’s

La agencia calificadora advirtió también sobre los riesgos que corren las dos empresas energéticas estatales
“Poca mejoría”: el oscuro panorama para las aerolíneas y hotelería en México, según Moody’s

La agencia calificadora advirtió también sobre los riesgos que corren las dos empresas energéticas estatales
Estados Unidos prohibirá el uso de las aplicaciones TikTok y WeChat

Lo anunció el Departamento de Comercio del gobierno de Donald Trump: “El Partido Comunista de China ha demostrado que tiene los medios y la intención de utilizar estas aplicaciones para amenazar la seguridad nacional, la política exterior y la economía de EEUU”. La medida regirá a partir del domingo
Estados Unidos prohibirá el uso de las aplicaciones TikTok y WeChat

Lo anunció el Departamento de Comercio del gobierno de Donald Trump: “El Partido Comunista de China ha demostrado que tiene los medios y la intención de utilizar estas aplicaciones para amenazar la seguridad nacional, la política exterior y la economía de EEUU”. La medida regirá a partir del domingo
Estados Unidos decomisó seis toneladas de cocaína y tres de marihuana en el Caribe y el Pacífico

La droga, de un valor estimado de 216 millones de dólares, fue puesta bajo la tutela de las autoridades en Florida, tras ser descargada en el Puerto Everglades
Estados Unidos decomisó seis toneladas de cocaína y tres de marihuana en el Caribe y el Pacífico

La droga, de un valor estimado de 216 millones de dólares, fue puesta bajo la tutela de las autoridades en Florida, tras ser descargada en el Puerto Everglades
Nueva Depresión Tropical de formó en el Golfo: afectará con tormentas y lluvias varios estados

Las precipitaciones estarán en Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Yucatán, Hidalgo, Puebla, Michoacán, Oaxaca, entre otros estados
Nueva Depresión Tropical de formó en el Golfo: afectará con tormentas y lluvias varios estados

Las precipitaciones estarán en Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Yucatán, Hidalgo, Puebla, Michoacán, Oaxaca, entre otros estados
Las preguntas claves para entender quién es hispano y quién es latino en EEUU

En el marco del Mes de la Herencia Hispana en EEUU, el Centro de Investigación Pew Research Center explicó cuáles serían las cuestiones para determinar el origen de una persona
Las preguntas claves para entender quién es hispano y quién es latino en EEUU

En el marco del Mes de la Herencia Hispana en EEUU, el Centro de Investigación Pew Research Center explicó cuáles serían las cuestiones para determinar el origen de una persona
Examen Comipems: cuándo pueden preinscribirse los aspirantes categoría CDO

Los estudiantes serán atendidos de acuerdo al número de aciertos que registraron
Examen Comipems: cuándo pueden preinscribirse los aspirantes categoría CDO

Los estudiantes serán atendidos de acuerdo al número de aciertos que registraron
Por qué la telefonía móvil y el internet podrían subir de precio en 2021

En el Proyecto de Presupuesto de Egresos 2021, el gobierno federal plantea incrementar el cobro por el uso y aprovechamiento del espectro que se utiliza para que los usuarios tengan acceso a servicios
Por qué la telefonía móvil y el internet podrían subir de precio en 2021

En el Proyecto de Presupuesto de Egresos 2021, el gobierno federal plantea incrementar el cobro por el uso y aprovechamiento del espectro que se utiliza para que los usuarios tengan acceso a servicios
La pequeña isla del Pacífico que busca declarar su independencia por el acoso del régimen chino

Pertenece al conjunto de las Islas Salomón, miembro de la Mancomunidad Británica de Naciones. Sin embargo, la diplomacia del bullying que impuso Beijing cansó a la mayoría de sus pobladores
La pequeña isla del Pacífico que busca declarar su independencia por el acoso del régimen chino

Pertenece al conjunto de las Islas Salomón, miembro de la Mancomunidad Británica de Naciones. Sin embargo, la diplomacia del bullying que impuso Beijing cansó a la mayoría de sus pobladores
El drama de los niños en comunidades indígenas: COVID-19 y violencia les arrebatan la educación

La violencia de estas confrontaciones se ha combinado con el riesgo de la pandemia
El drama de los niños en comunidades indígenas: COVID-19 y violencia les arrebatan la educación

La violencia de estas confrontaciones se ha combinado con el riesgo de la pandemia
