ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/MINNESOTA-EARLY VOTING

Voters in Minnesota head to the polls for early voting

Start: 18 Sep 2020 13:04 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2020 14:04 GMT

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA - Voters in the swing state of Minnesota head to the polls for early voting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com