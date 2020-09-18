ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-PROTESTS

Israelis protest near Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence
Start: 20 Sep 2020 16:50 GMT
End: 20 Sep 2020 17:50 GMT
JERUSALEM - Israelis protest near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence against his alleged corruption and handling of the coronavirus crisis, during COVID-19 lockdown.
SCHEDULE:
1700GMT - Protest starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Jerusalem
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Caracas volvió a ser la región que más casos nuevos reportó con 193, seguido por el céntrico estado de Miranda, donde se detectaron 129. En las últimas 24 horas, murieron nueve personas, que elevan el número total de fallecidos a 520
La medida, que entrará en vigor a partir del 1 de octubre, está dirigida a las plataformas que obtienen datos del dispositivo de los usuarios sin previo aviso o consentimiento y no muestran ningún tipo de notificación al respecto
MAS NOTICIAS